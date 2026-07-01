Targeted Justice Newsletter

Targeted Justice Newsletter

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Targeted Justice, Inc.'s avatar
Targeted Justice, Inc.
7h

Some people have asked to join the lawsuit.

If we win the lawsuit, then all TI’s will benefit.

You don’t need to be a part of the lawsuit, to benefit from it.

We are asking the Government to change their policies about Havana Syndrome.

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Targeted Justice, Inc.'s avatar
Targeted Justice, Inc.
6h

Being a plaintiff in our APA lawsuit vs CDC/NIH for civilian Havana Syndrome/AHI gives no extra benefits or money.

We are seeking court orders forcing the CDC to issue diagnostic guidance, reporting & treatment recommendations for civilians matching federal employees.

A Win helps all diagnosed civilians equally. No priority, no payouts. Systemic fix for everyone.

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