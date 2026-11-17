Targeted Justice provided comments on the EMF request by HHS Secretary Kennedy.

Public copies of the Targeted Justice HHS comments in October. An independent mirror of Regulations.gov lists three entries, all dated **October 31**. The mirror also links to the official docket entries: [7070](https://rfsafe.org/forum/comments/public-comment-comment-7070/), [7078](https://rfsafe.org/forum/comments/public-comment-comment-7078/), and [7080](https://rfsafe.org/forum/comments/public-comment-comment-7080/). Each lists the main comments; we have not verified that the separate exhibit appendix was posted.

For FCC docket **13-84**, a [public index](https://www.saferemr.com/2026/11/public-submissions-to-fcc-docket-13-84.html?m=0) lists Targeted Justice under [26110083135](https://www.fcc.gov/ecfs/search/search-filings/filing/26110083135), the number on the receipt screenshot, and [26110082471](https://www.fcc.gov/ecfs/search/search-filings/filing/26110082471). Couldn’t open the FCC records directly to verify their current status or attachments.

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*Thanks to Patricia:

Patricia’s Substack for Safe Tech

Thanks to those from TJ who submitted comments to HHS - see the summary article:

https://www.saferemr.com/2026/11/us-department-of-health-and-human.html

Monday, November 16, 2026

U.S. Department of Health and Human Services: Public Comments on EMF Health Risks

On September 19, 2026, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services requested public input regarding health risks from non-ionizing electromagnetic fields (EMF) by October 21, 2026:

“Consistent with the Department of Health and Human Services’ emphasis on evaluating environmental factors that may affect human health, particularly among children and other potentially vulnerable populations, HHS seeks information on electromagnetic field (EMF) emissions and exposure, particularly RF and wireless, and human health.

Docket ID: HHS-OASH-2026-0397: https://www.regulations.gov/document/HHS-OASH-2026-0397-0001

For a breakdown of submissions by topic see

https://rfsafe.org/forum/topics/

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Reminder: Watch Party for Shaun Burton’s New Movie - Bot #53

World Premiere

Thursday night at 8pm EST, 7pm Central.

https://rumble.com/user/RealTargetedJustice/livestreams?

https://rumble.com/user/RealTargetedJustice/livestreams?

Ana Toledo will interview Shaun, and we will take questions after the showing.

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Note to our Members:

Targeted Justice is not associated with “Targeted Justice Florida”.

The use of our corporate name is protected under the Lanham Act, 15 U.S.C. § 1064.

We understand you may have good intentions. However, we ask that the TI Community not use our name without our written authorization.

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Richard Lighthouse reports that he continues to receive constant DEW attacks to his lower legs. This is likely what caused the pulmonary embolism and hospitalization in October. He thanks all of those that have sent cards and prayers…