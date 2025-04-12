Targeted Justice News

Targeted Justice headlines an article in The Gateway Pundit - one of the most read publications in Washington DC. Led by Jim Hoft, one of the most respected journalists in American media today.

“Targeted Justice, a civil liberties organization representing victims of unlawful surveillance and harassment, has fired off a letter to Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kristi Noem, demanding an immediate end to what they call “un-American and illegal” programs funded by the agency.

The letter was penned by Ana L. Toledo, Esq., Counsel for Targeted Justice, and accuses DHS of orchestrating a sprawling network of surveillance, harassment, and psychological operations through Fusion Centers, targeting innocent Americans under the guise of counterterrorism.

The letter claims DHS is bankrolling a shadowy campaign against over 300,000 Americans wrongfully placed on the FBI’s Terrorist Screening Database (TSDB).”

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2025/04/targeted-justice-sounds-alarm-dhs-funded-gangstalking-programs/

Thank you Jim Hoft, for listening.

Very important that we get maximum coverage on this. The Dept of Intelligence and Analysis at DHS, funds these illegal activities and reports to Kristi Noem.

Visit TargetedJustice.com

to learn more.

We are a 501c(3) nonprofit.

Targeted Justice is a 501(c)(3) non-profit.

Donations are tax deductible. TJustice2@proton.me

Targeted Justice ​

Targeted Justice is not a legal or medical firm, and does not provide legal or medical advice.

