Video of the Targeted Justice Annual Meeting (1:18:58)

including accomplishments, goals for next year, and areas for improvement. Speakers include:

Ana Toledo, Attorney, Advisory Board

Dr Len Ber, MD, Board Member

Gogi Justice, Advisory Board

Devin Freedom, Advisory Board

Richard Lighthouse, Board Member

Dr Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD, Advisory Board

Dr Valdemir Oliveira, TJ Ambassador for Brazil

Jin Kang, Attorney, Advisory Board

“Let My People Go”

TJ recommends new movie, “Let My People Go.”

https://letmypeoplego.movie/

The movie presents America’s alleged enslavement through two primary paths. The first uses “black box machines” and rigged election software by the Deep State. The second path focuses on the aftermath of the November 3rd election, highlighting the activists & protesters who are currently imprisoned, called J6ers.

Dr Ber’s - How To Detect If You Emit a MAC Address:

