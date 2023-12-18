Video of the Targeted Justice Annual Meeting (1:18:58)
including accomplishments, goals for next year, and areas for improvement. Speakers include:
Ana Toledo, Attorney, Advisory Board
Dr Len Ber, MD, Board Member
Gogi Justice, Advisory Board
Devin Freedom, Advisory Board
Richard Lighthouse, Board Member
Dr Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD, Advisory Board
Dr Valdemir Oliveira, TJ Ambassador for Brazil
Jin Kang, Attorney, Advisory Board
“Let My People Go”
TJ recommends new movie, “Let My People Go.”
https://letmypeoplego.movie/
The movie presents America’s alleged enslavement through two primary paths. The first uses “black box machines” and rigged election software by the Deep State. The second path focuses on the aftermath of the November 3rd election, highlighting the activists & protesters who are currently imprisoned, called J6ers.
Dr Ber’s - How To Detect If You Emit a MAC Address:
Targeted Justice 2023 - a Year in Progress. I would call it a year in progress in credibility.
In the beginning of the year, a historic lawsuits was filed, which united the entire TI community around the mission of Targeted Justice, - a vibrant, reputable nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization that shared its annual meeting with the entire world!
We make our mission clear. We show our resolve and dedication. The time to be hiding is over. Show your alignment with the legal fight we are ready to take to the Supreme Court!
