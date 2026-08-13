Join us for Targeted Action 2026!

Details:

https://targetedjustice.com/targetedaction2026

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How Can I Help the TI Community?

Richard Lighthouse talks about starting a local TI Group.

The TI Program is not going to shut itself down. YOU NEED TO MAKE AN EFFORT!

What did you do today to shut down the program???

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Get your Tshirts!

https://targeted-justice.printify.me/

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Want more Research?

See our Archive - 14 GB of reasearch on Gangstalking, V2K, Directed Energy Weapons (DEW) and more!

http://web.archive.org/web/20240226042237/https://www.targetedjustice.com/

http://web.archive.org/web/20240226042237/https://www.targetedjustice.com/

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