Targeted Action 2026!
Join us!
Join us for Targeted Action 2026!
Details:
https://targetedjustice.com/targetedaction2026
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MK-Ultra Never Ended!
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Interview with Dr Juliette Engel, TJ Advisory Board, Cathy O’Brien, and Roseanne Barr
https://rumble.com/v7di1pq-cathy-obrien-dr-juliette-engle-and-roseanne-barr-inside-mk-ultra-downfall-o.html
Cathy’s website
https://trance-formation.com/
Dr Juliette’s website
https://julietteengel.com/
Roseanne’s website
https://www.roseannebarr.com/
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Omg, I tried to subscribe to Roseanne’s email, and it wouldn’t show any text when trying to type! 😇 It never ends! I just have to laugh about it.