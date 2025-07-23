Join us for Targeted Action 2025

Sept 5th - 9th in Washington DC

https://targetedjustice.com/targetedaction2025

More than 130 have signed up.

You can sign up for ride share - http://TIevents.org

TI’s in DC area

We are looking for TI’s that live within one hour of Washington DC, and are planning to attend Targeted Action 2025.

Please write to us - TJustice2@proton.me

Put “Wash DC” in the subject line.

TI Interviews

Are you a TI, willing to be interviewed by Targeted Justice?

Please send us an email - TJustice2@proton.me

Tell us a little about your story.

Put “Interview” in the subject line.

Homeland Security HSIN

https://www.dhs.gov/how-join-hsin

Anyone can join.

TJ on Rumble (Videos)

https://rumble.com/user/RealTargetedJustice/channels

