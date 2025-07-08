Join us for Targeted Action 2025

Sept 5th - 9th in Washington DC

https://targetedjustice.com/targetedaction2025

You can sign up for ride share -

http://TIevents.org

Tshirts & Hats

https://targeted-justice.printify.me

TI’s in DC area

We are looking for TI’s that live within one hour of Washington DC, and are planning to attend Targeted Action 2025.

Please write to us - TJustice2@proton.me

Put “Wash DC” in the subject line.

Credit Check

Experian is illegally “marking” Targeted Individuals. This statement has been found in an Experian credit file:

“FILE FROZEN DUE TO FEDERAL LEGISLATION”

Everyone has the right to check your credit report for free.

Info from Grok3:

To check your credit with the three major credit agencies—Equifax, Experian, and TransUnion—follow these steps:

Visit AnnualCreditReport.com: This is the only official, federally authorized website for free credit reports. You can access one free report from each agency every 12 months. Provide Required Information: You’ll need to enter your name, date of birth, Social Security number, and current address. You may also need to verify your identity with additional details, like a previous address or financial account information. [USE A SECURE INTERNET CONNECTION, with a VPN. DO NOT USE PUBLIC WI-FI. TJ recommends protonmail.com for a free email account and free VPN.] Select Which Reports to Request: Choose to pull reports from Equifax, Experian, TransUnion, or all three. It’s wise to check all three, as they may contain different information. Access Your Reports: After verification, you can view your reports online instantly or download them. You may also request them by mail if preferred. Alternative Methods: By Phone: Call 1-877-322-8228 to request reports.

By Mail: Download the request form from AnnualCreditReport.com, complete it, and mail it to Annual Credit Report Request Service, P.O. Box 105281, Atlanta, GA 30348-5281. Review Your Reports: Check for errors, unfamiliar accounts, or signs of identity theft. If you spot issues, dispute them directly with the respective agency.

Additional Tips:

Free Weekly Reports: As of 2025, you can access free credit reports weekly through AnnualCreditReport.com due to extended pandemic-era policies.

Credit Monitoring Services: For ongoing monitoring, consider services like Experian’s free basic account or paid subscriptions from the agencies, which often include credit scores (not included in free reports).

Direct Agency Access: You can also contact the agencies individually: Equifax: Visit equifax.com or call 1-800-685-1111. Experian: Visit experian.com or call 1-888-397-3742. TransUnion: Visit transunion.com or call 1-800-916-8800.

Protect Your Data: Use secure connections and avoid public Wi-Fi when accessing reports.

Just because you have bad credit - you still need to check it, for identity theft. Check for fake or bogus addresses, or altered data.

NSA has the goods

The NSA has a copy of every email, text, and phone call that was made by, or to Jeff Epste1n. Everything. In a June 2013 live chat with The Guardian, Snowden stated that the NSA collects “everything,” including the content of emails and phone calls.

If Pam Bondi wants that information, all she has to do is - ask the NSA.

TI Interviews

Are you a TI, willing to be interviewed by Targeted Justice?

Please send us an email - TJustice2@proton.me

Tell us a little about your story.

Put “Interview” in the subject line.

TJ on Rumble (Videos)

https://rumble.com/user/RealTargetedJustice/channels

