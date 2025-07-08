Targeted Justice Newsletter

Targeted Justice Newsletter

Except proton and other good strong private emails. NSA don’t have jurisdiction over proton that’s why TJ uses proton. But proton alone not enough as I mentioned to someone. You need to shore up other metadata aspects like phone no, social circle, accounts, and relocation in that order.

NSA hates all things proton as my ethical hacker friend likes to say because they can’t be hacked from outside. Their hackers are smarter and more powerful than Google hackers as they are strong core academic researchers that based in CERN. CERN is most advanced organisation in the world. From inside they are too disciplined and have strict espionage defence. More people are moving to proton and a few other private mails and this irks the NSA.

When they tried to hack proton servers it’s like totally invincible, just too good. Everyday thousands of hackers all take pot shots at proton and all come up short. Not even denial of service attacks ( DOS) work, that’s the level of excellence they have. Other servers easy to take down

