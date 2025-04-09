Stephen Kappes, former CIA Officer and Expert on Human Torture

T-Mobile, Cocaine & the CIA

*contains opinions of Targeted Justice

One of our Team Members recently found, he has a phone that changes IP Addresses every 3 to 7 minutes. You can’t make this up. You can watch it change, all by itself. Basically, this makes it difficult for any hacker to find the phone on the internet, or do any hacking.

So why would T-Mobile want a Targeted Individual to be anonymous on the internet? Does this even make sense? Let’s go back a few years…

February 2021: Two of our Team Members were experiencing repetitive dropped calls with T-Mobile (up to 29 drops during a single conversation), so we decided to do some research. It turned out that the newest member of T-Mobile's Board of Directors was Stephen Kappes. He spent 30 years at the CIA, 4 years as Deputy Director of Operations. where he led the CIA's kidnapping and torture program.

He is an expert on human torture, and was convicted in abstentia by an Italian court for some of his crimes. In our opinion, this man is so depraved, that he should not be allowed into society. What possible reason could T-Mobile have, for putting this monster on their Board?

We published this information on 28 February 2021, and on 6 April 2021 - Stephen Kappes resigned. This is not a coincidence.

Marcelo Claure - CIA DRUG LORD?

More research finds that the largest individual shareholder at T-Mobile is Marcelo Claure. He is on the Board of Directors, and first became a millionaire in Bolivia. So how do you launder alot of money?

Numerous credible sources have stated that the CIA controls more than 80% of the world's global drug traffic, worth an estimated $200 Billion dollars. Why would a CIA Torture Expert, sit on the Board of Directors at T-Mobile? When Steve Kappes joined the Board at Sprint in 2013 (following Marcelo) he had:

(1) Little or no experience in business

(2) No knowledge of telecom technology, and

(3) No value to any Board of Directors. (unless you need an expert on Human Torture)

You can't make this stuff up...

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Stephen_Kappes

If you are a Targeted Individual, some of your microwave attacks originate from T-Mobile cell towers.

References:

