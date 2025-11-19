1/3 OF THE POPULATION IS HIGHLY SUGGESTIBLE

Approximately 1/3 of the global population is “highly suggestible” and easily manipulated by these subliminal messages. This is according to C1A information. Many people are effectively in a deep trance, even while their eyes are open. These people can be commanded to say or do, almost anything. Secondary personalities may also be involved.

Targeted Justice has stated since 2018 - this is the cause for Trump Derangement Syndrome (TDS). Subliminal messages are broadcast from cell towers at the entire population - those that are “highly suggestible” are likely to develop TDS.

The C1A and intelligence communities have been hacking cell towers worldwide, to broadcast specific messages using digital beamforming. This is a technology used with 4G and 5G cell towers.

4 Subliminal Messages Broadcasting Right Now:

You hate Trump. You hate white men. You hate free speech. You hate America.

If you believe all 4 of these ideas - you may be “highly suggestible.”

Numerous US Patents

There are numerous US Patents related to subliminal messaging, focusing on techniques to deliver auditory, visual, or acoustic signals below the threshold of conscious perception to influence behavior, attitudes, moods, or physiological states. These often target self-improvement (e.g., quitting smoking, weight loss), retail anti-shoplifting, or therapeutic applications. Below is a compiled list of key granted US patents based on searches of patent databases, with brief descriptions of their relevance. Note that some are foundational to “mind control” or subconscious influence concepts, though efficacy of subliminal techniques remains debated in scientific literature. This list is not exhaustive, as patent searches may miss classified or abandoned applications.

Patent Number - Title - Brief Description

US3060795 - Apparatus For Producing Visual Stimulation

Describes a system for subconscious transmission of visual stimuli via movie films, enabling subliminal messaging through brief image insertions to affect viewer perception without awareness. ia904503.us.archive.org

US3278676 - Apparatus For Producing Visual and Auditory Stimulation

Outlines a method for delivering subconscious audio-visual stimuli via television, allowing subliminal messages to be embedded in programs for behavioral influence.

ia904503.us.archive.org

US4395600 - Auditory Subliminal Message System and Method

Details an auditory system that dynamically adjusts subliminal anti-shoplifting messages (e.g., “I am honest”) based on ambient noise levels, using masking signals to keep them below conscious thresholds while influencing subconscious behavior in retail settings.

ia904503.us.archive.org +1

US4616261 - Method and Apparatus for Generating Subliminal Visual Messages

Involves a computer-generated RF carrier modulated with video signals for brief insertions of subliminal text or graphics (e.g., anti-smoking affirmations) into TV programs, using a switch to overlay messages at low intensities for subconscious impact.

patents.google.com

US4717343 - Method Of Changing A Person’s Behavior

Provides a technique for subconscious behavioral modification via video-embedded subliminal messages, focusing on repeated affirmations to alter habits without conscious detection.

ia904503.us.archive.org

US4777529 - Auditory Subliminal Programming System

Describes encoding subliminal audio messages with security tones, then mixing them with background music or sounds after filtering, to deliver subconscious programming (e.g., self-help) while preventing unauthorized decoding.

portal.unifiedpatents.com +1

US5017143 - Method and Apparatus for Producing Subliminal Images

Outlines generating visual subliminal graphics or text in video (e.g., for self-help tapes), presented for sub-frame durations at rhythmic intervals with contrast adjustments to enhance subconscious receptivity and mood alteration.

patents.google.com +1

US5159703 - Silent Subliminal Presentation System

Details modulating inaudible high-frequency carriers (e.g., ultrasonic) with messages for acoustic or vibrational transmission directly to the brain, bypassing conscious hearing for efficient subconscious influence on attitudes and behavior.

patents.google.com +3

US5170381 - Method for Mixing Audio Subliminal Recordings

Involves processing audio tracks to embed subliminal messages synchronized with music or sounds, converting frequencies to impulses for precise subconscious delivery in recordings.

patents.google.com

US5245666 - Personal Subliminal Messaging System

Covers a portable earphone-based system that modulates user-recorded affirmations below ambient sound levels using post-masking psychoacoustics, for personal subliminal self-improvement without conscious awareness.

patents.google.com

US5270800 - Subliminal Message Generator

Describes a TV-integrated generator for user-customizable subliminal text messages (e.g., left/right brain-targeted affirmations), inserted periodically into video signals with adjustable timing for subconscious therapeutic effects.

patents.google.com +1

US6017302 - Subliminal Acoustic Manipulation of Nervous Systems

Outlines using subaudio acoustic pulses (e.g., 0.5 Hz or 2.5 Hz) at deeply subliminal intensities to excite sensory resonances, inducing effects like drowsiness or relaxation without conscious detection, with applications in aids or nonlethal weapons.

patents.google.com +2

New MK-Ultra News

This C1A confession has awakened the MKULTRA survivor community globally. Until these came out on Dec 23 2024, we didn’t know that we were a community.

CIA Behavior Control Experiments Focus of New Scholarly Collection | National Security Archive

*Thanks to Dr Engel.

