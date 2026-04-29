STOP 702!!!

FISA 702 is set to expire tomorrow. This is how much of your gangstalking and house break-ins are done. YOU CAN HELP!

This illegal and unconstitutional program must be stopped.



We should not extend FISA 702 without a warrant requirement protecting U.S. citizens.

From Rep. Boebert:

“An NSA analyst used Section 702 surveillance powers to spy on Americans he met on a dating app. This is exactly the kind of abuse that happens when we hand unchecked power to the intel community. Yet House Leadership is still trying to ram through a clean FISA extension with ZERO reforms, ZERO warrants, and ZERO accountability.



GET. A. WARRANT.”

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Please write or call your Congressman & Senators:

U.S. House of Representatives (Official X Handles)

http://pressgallery.house.gov/member-data/members-official-x-handles-119th-congress Last updated: March 27, 2026 (very current). \ \



U.S. Senate (Official X Handles)

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House of Representative Directory with Staff

https://directory.house.gov

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Sample Letter

Honorable Congressman,



I am writing as a constituent to urge you to oppose any reauthorization of FISA Section 702 that does not include clear and enforceable warrant requirements for searches involving U.S. citizens and lawful permanent residents.



An NSA analyst used Section 702 surveillance powers to spy on Americans he met on a dating app. This is exactly the kind of abuse that should never happen.

If FISA Section 702 is brought forward without a meaningful warrant requirement, I urge you to oppose it. This is not a partisan issue; it is a constitutional responsibility and one that directly affects the freedoms of law‑abiding Americans. Please remember - you swore an oath to the U.S. Constitution.

Thank you,

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What Surveillance Technology is Used by Your Police Dept?

ATLAS of Surveillance

https://www.atlasofsurveillance.org/search?

https://www.atlasofsurveillance.org/search?

Find out what tech your police are using.

Includes the following technologies:

Automated License Plate Readers

Body-worn Cameras

Camera Registry

Cell-site Simulator

Drones

Face Recognition

Fusion Center

Gunshot Detection

Predictive Policing

Real-Time Crime Center

Third-party Investigative Platforms

Video Analytics

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Scientists warned their Families

Terrifying revelation on Fox News. A prominent anchor confirms that several of the missing US scientists explicitly warned their families that if anything happened to them, it was not suicide. The Washington establishment is actively covering up targeted assassinations.

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Edward Snowden said it the best:



"When you say 'I don't care about the right to privacy because I have nothing to hide,' that's no different than saying 'I don't care about freedom of speech because I have nothing to say.'"



"Simply because you are following the law, doesn't mean that you'll be exempt from governmental interference in your private life."

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