Targeted Justice Newsletter

Targeted Justice Newsletter

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Jeff C Smith's avatar
Jeff C Smith
2h

Ana,

Please send me a list of all the Reps that voted to continue 702!!!

Thanks,

Jeff

92626

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leonard kellum's avatar
leonard kellum
4h

I emailed them.

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