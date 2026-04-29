STOP 702!!!

The House just passed a 3-Year Extension to FISA 702, by a vote of 235-191.

What Happens Next?

The bill now heads to the Senate, where it faces major hurdles before tomorrow’s deadline. A clean or minimally reformed extension remains contentious, with some senators seeking greater privacy protections.



GET. A. WARRANT.

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Please write or call your Senators AGAIN:

U.S. Senate (Official X Handles)

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Sample Letter

Honorable Senator,



I am writing as a constituent to urge you to oppose any reauthorization of FISA Section 702 that does not include clear and enforceable warrant requirements for searches involving U.S. citizens and lawful permanent residents.



If FISA Section 702 is brought forward without a meaningful warrant requirement, I urge you to oppose it. This is not a partisan issue; it is a constitutional responsibility and one that directly affects the freedoms of law‑abiding Americans.

Please remember - you swore an oath to the U.S. Constitution.

Thank you,

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