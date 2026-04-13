FISA 702 is set to expire on April 20

This illegal and unconstitutional program must be stopped.

We should not extend FISA 702 without a warrant requirement protecting U.S. citizens.

From Rep. Boebert:

“An NSA analyst used Section 702 surveillance powers to spy on Americans he met on a dating app.



This is exactly the kind of abuse that happens when we hand unchecked power to the intel community.



Yet House Leadership is still trying to ram through a clean FISA extension with ZERO reforms, ZERO warrants, and ZERO accountability.



I just sent a letter to NSA Director Gen. Rudd demanding answers and real consequences.



No more treating Section 702 like a personal Tinder search.



GET. A. WARRANT.”

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