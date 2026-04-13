Targeted Justice Newsletter

Targeted Justice Newsletter

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Targeted Justice, Inc.'s avatar
Targeted Justice, Inc.
4m

Get a free account on X.com , and write the Congressmen!

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If you are in another country - your civil rights are still being violated by the NSA, FBI, DHS, and CIA.

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If you are being gangstalked - much of it is arranged and funded thru FISA 702.

If your emails, laptop and computer are hacked - much of it is done thru FISA 702.

If your house has break-ins - much of it is done under FISA 702.

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Please help us shut this down!!

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Craig Laforest's avatar
Craig Laforest
26m

Please advise what we Australians can do to help, from this end. We have many TIs in Australia. Thank you. Keep the fight going! Best wishes, Craig

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