STOP 702!
You can help!
FISA 702 is set to expire on April 20
This illegal and unconstitutional program must be stopped.
We should not extend FISA 702 without a warrant requirement protecting U.S. citizens.
From Rep. Boebert:
“An NSA analyst used Section 702 surveillance powers to spy on Americans he met on a dating app.
This is exactly the kind of abuse that happens when we hand unchecked power to the intel community.
Yet House Leadership is still trying to ram through a clean FISA extension with ZERO reforms, ZERO warrants, and ZERO accountability.
I just sent a letter to NSA Director Gen. Rudd demanding answers and real consequences.
No more treating Section 702 like a personal Tinder search.
GET. A. WARRANT.”
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Please write or call your Congressman & Senators:
U.S. House of Representatives (Official X Handles)
http://pressgallery.house.gov/member-data/members-official-x-handles-119th-congress
Last updated: March 27, 2026 (very current).
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U.S. Senate (Official X Handles)
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House of Representative Directory with Staff
https://directory.house.gov/#!/
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Get a free account on X.com , and write the Congressmen!
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If you are in another country - your civil rights are still being violated by the NSA, FBI, DHS, and CIA.
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If you are being gangstalked - much of it is arranged and funded thru FISA 702.
If your emails, laptop and computer are hacked - much of it is done thru FISA 702.
If your house has break-ins - much of it is done under FISA 702.
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Please help us shut this down!!
Please advise what we Australians can do to help, from this end. We have many TIs in Australia. Thank you. Keep the fight going! Best wishes, Craig