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Jeffrey's avatar
Jeffrey
11hEdited

One month of harassment does not constitute Gang Stalking or any Targeting that the rest of us deal with...

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Truthbird's avatar
Truthbird
15h

This is an excellent, well-written post. I have but one disagreement: I am certain that every one of my innumerable gangstalkers is perfectly well aware that every single thing she or he does to me, or to my property, or to my family and their properties and their pets, etc. (including spectacular arsons, vehicular assaults, and literally countless other criminal events) is absolutely illegal and morally wrong in the highest possible degree. They perform their heinous, criminal actions for the money they are paid, not for any sort of belief that what they do is praiseworthy or justified in any way.

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