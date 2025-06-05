Democrat Senator Jeanne Shaheen’s husband, William Shaheen, was put on the US Government’s ‘Quiet Skies’ screening list in 2023 after he traveled with an unidentified Arab-American attorney who was on the FBI’s terrorism watchlist.
However, Senator Shaheen quietly contacted then-TSA Administrator David Pekoske to have her Lebanese husband removed from the enhanced screening list. Two days later, William Shaheen was given preferential treatment and was put on the “secure flight exclusion list” by the TSA.
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2025/06/huge-scandal-democrat-senators-lebanese-husband-put-travel/
The current administrator of the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is Melanie Harvey. You can contact her:
Melanie.Harvey@tsa.dhs.gov
Get rid of the nanotech
According to Dr Ana Mihalcea, MD, PhD Vitamin C and EDTA will remove it. She reviewed the US Patents by Big Pharma, and found they specifically mention Vitamin C and EDTA as tested substances that remove the COVD garbage.
EDTA costs about $30 online.
*Not medical advice. See a doctor.
IRS Crimes
IRS whistleblowers Gary Shapley, and Joseph Ziegler, testified on the government prosecutors’ preferential treatment of Hunter Biden. The two men stepped forward in 2023 and testified that Hunter Biden did not pay taxes on millions of dollars in international money schemes and was given a sweetheart deal from far-left investigators.
These two men later told Catherine Herridge in a 2024 interview that the IRS targets conservatives and helps to hide evidence for Democrats. Moreover, there are 6,000 IRS Agents that are years behind in paying taxes.
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2025/03/breaking-treasury-secretary-bessent-promotes-hunter-biden-irs/
Not all vitamin c and supplements are good quality.
Please do your research of the company and quality of supplements you ingest.
Eating a nutrient dense diet is important as well. Food first approach then add high quality supplements.
Working with your nervous system is important too. Learning how to listen to your own bodies messages, intuition. And understanding mind control is very important. Understanding and Listening to your innate intelligence is very important. Most people don’t understand how though.
The nanotechnology doesn’t like high vibrations. This nanotechnology is demonic. I know all about it. Sunlight is very important as well. Being in nature is very good medicine.
