Democrat Senator Jeanne Shaheen’s husband, William Shaheen, was put on the US Government’s ‘Quiet Skies’ screening list in 2023 after he traveled with an unidentified Arab-American attorney who was on the FBI’s terrorism watchlist.

However, Senator Shaheen quietly contacted then-TSA Administrator David Pekoske to have her Lebanese husband removed from the enhanced screening list. Two days later, William Shaheen was given preferential treatment and was put on the “secure flight exclusion list” by the TSA.

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2025/06/huge-scandal-democrat-senators-lebanese-husband-put-travel/

The current administrator of the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is Melanie Harvey. You can contact her:

Melanie.Harvey@tsa.dhs.gov

Get rid of the nanotech

According to Dr Ana Mihalcea, MD, PhD Vitamin C and EDTA will remove it. She reviewed the US Patents by Big Pharma, and found they specifically mention Vitamin C and EDTA as tested substances that remove the COVD garbage.

EDTA costs about $30 online.

*Not medical advice. See a doctor.

IRS Crimes

IRS whistleblowers Gary Shapley, and Joseph Ziegler, testified on the government prosecutors’ preferential treatment of Hunter Biden. The two men stepped forward in 2023 and testified that Hunter Biden did not pay taxes on millions of dollars in international money schemes and was given a sweetheart deal from far-left investigators.

These two men later told Catherine Herridge in a 2024 interview that the IRS targets conservatives and helps to hide evidence for Democrats. Moreover, there are 6,000 IRS Agents that are years behind in paying taxes.

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2025/03/breaking-treasury-secretary-bessent-promotes-hunter-biden-irs/

