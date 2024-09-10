GoGi’s After-Dinner J.A.M. will be starting earlier today at 6:30 PM EST to accommodate the Presidential Debate airing tonight. Please see the updated times below and join according to your time zone.

Today's Special Start Times for GoGi's After-Dinner J.A.M.:

6:30 PM EST

5:30 PM CST

4:30 PM MST

3:30 PM PST

Ways To Join:

Direct Dial in: (223) 232-5603

(Temporary, valid for today only)

OR Dial: (605) 313-4497

Access Code: 2832692#

OR Join Online: https://www.freeconferencecall.com/wall/gogi210

Meeting ID: Gogi210

Please make sure to join at the appropriate time for your time zone to avoid missing the session.

Targeted Justice Presents: TI World Day | August 29, 2024

Watch this powerful documentary featuring personal testimonies from Targeted Individuals around the world. Created for the annual TI World Day, this video highlights the stories and struggles of our global community.

Watch here: https://rumble.com/v5ct089-ti-world-day.html

Please help spread the word by sharing this video across your social media platforms and with your networks. Your support can make a difference in raising awareness.