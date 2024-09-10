GoGi’s After-Dinner J.A.M. will be starting earlier today at 6:30 PM EST to accommodate the Presidential Debate airing tonight. Please see the updated times below and join according to your time zone.
Today's Special Start Times for GoGi's After-Dinner J.A.M.:
6:30 PM EST
5:30 PM CST
4:30 PM MST
3:30 PM PST
Ways To Join:
Direct Dial in: (223) 232-5603
(Temporary, valid for today only)
OR Dial: (605) 313-4497
Access Code: 2832692#
OR Join Online: https://www.freeconferencecall.com/wall/gogi210
Meeting ID: Gogi210
Please make sure to join at the appropriate time for your time zone to avoid missing the session.
Targeted Justice Presents: TI World Day | August 29, 2024
Watch this powerful documentary featuring personal testimonies from Targeted Individuals around the world. Created for the annual TI World Day, this video highlights the stories and struggles of our global community.
Watch here: https://rumble.com/v5ct089-ti-world-day.html
Please help spread the word by sharing this video across your social media platforms and with your networks. Your support can make a difference in raising awareness.
Per piacere mettetelo anche su YouTube che si può inserire la traduzione automatica in italiano ed è più condivisibile. Grazie del vostro lavoro.