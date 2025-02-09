Smoke Alarms - Disabled

Some of our TI community have found that their smoke alarms have been disabled - even after putting in a new battery. Check your smoke alarms. Digital circuits are easy for the gov’t criminals to hack and disable. Buy an analog smoke detector:

https://www.ornicom.com/products/analog-detectors/analog-optical-smoke-detector-nd22051e-iv.html

https://www.directindustry.com/prod/panasonic-eco-solutions/product-21314-2340943.html

No LED Bulbs

Some states have banned the use of florescent light bulbs. The gov’t criminals want to force you to use LED bulbs. Home Depot & Walmart stopped selling florescent bulbs. This is not a coincidence. LED bulbs are designed to flash at a rate that is invisible to your eyes and - IT CAN PLACE YOU INTO A TRANCE AND MAKE YOU MORE SUGGESTIBLE. This is deliberate.

States which have banned florescent bulbs:

https://www.nuwattlighting.com/blogs/news/which-us-states-are-banning-fluorescent-lights-in-2025

TJ does not recommend the routine use of LED bulbs. Try to purchase florescent bulbs or even incandescent online.

This not about efficiency. This is another CIA program designed to control you.

Other News - Target Source LLC

Today, the Gov’t criminals tried to burn down the fabrication room for Targeted Source LLC, where the Silent Knight devices are made. These analog devices are clearly a problem for the government criminals - because they cannot easily hack them.

https://www.targetsourcellc.com/

CONFERENCE CALLS & PODCASTS

Sunday, February 9th

TUNE IN LIVE:

"The Chosen Heroes" Podcast With Melissa Miller

Podcast Start Times: 4 PM EST / 3 PM CST / 1 PM PST

Join The Chosen Heroes podcast as host Melissa Miller shares insights on healing, empowerment, and overcoming targeting.

Tune in on Rumble to check out the show:

https://rumble.com/c/c-6927785

Monday

Victory Through V2K Biweekly Conference Call

Journey Of Resilience



Upcoming Call Dates

This bi-weekly call is held on Mondays:

February 10, 2025 February 24, 2025 March 10, 2025

Mark your calendars and join us to share personal stories and explore strategies for overcoming V2K challenges together.

Time: 9:30 PM EST / 8:30 PM CST / 7:30 PM MST / 6:30 PM PST

Dial-In: +1 (205) 825-9868

Meeting ID: Victorythroughv2k5

Join Online: https://join.freeconferencecall.com/victorythroughv2k5

Tuesday

GoGi’s After Dinner J.A.M.🍇! (Justice Action Meeting)

⚒️💪🏽 WE GOT WORK TO DO!

Please bring your PEN 🖊️ and PAD 🗓️; PRESS PAST YOUR PAIN. Let's PREPARE, PRODUCE, and PROGRESS!

February's JAM Theme:

Evidence Gathering

Discussion Focus:

A Global Action Lawsuit: PROJECT ARCHIMEDES

Check out GoGi's website for more:

https://gogisjam.com/

Time: 8:30 PM EST / 7:30 PM CST / 6:30 PM MST / 5:30 PM PST

Dial-In: (605) 313-4497

Access Code: 2832692#

Meeting ID: gogi210

Join Online: https://www.freeconferencecall.com/wall/gogi210

Register now

Wednesday

TI HELP NOW

Hosted by: Chief & Pastor Daymond Jones, with Co-host Minister & Paralegal Andrea Walters

Join us for TI HELP NOW.

Time: 9:00 PM EST / 8:00 PM CST / 6:00 PM PST

Dial-In: (605) 313-5111

Access Code: 712679#

Join Online: https://www.freeconferencecall.com/wall/daymond40408

Thursday

Morgellons Podcast

Join us tonight for the Morgellons podcast on X-Space,

8pm Central time, 9pm Eastern.

You will need a X/Twitter account.

https://x.com/TargetedJustice

Friday

Im Auge des Sturms

– Deutscher TI-Podcast auf YouTube LIVE

Ein deutschsprachiger Podcast, der sich mit illegalen Verfolgungspraktiken und Experimenten mit Neurotechnologie auseinandersetzt. Harald Brems, ein Targeted Individual (TI) seit über 20 Jahren, bringt Menschen zusammen, die täglich Opfer dieser inhumanen Praktiken werden.

Hosted by: Harald Brems

Startzeiten: 20:00 Uhr MEZ (Berliner Zeit) / 15:00 Uhr EDT / 14:00 Uhr CDT / 13:00 Uhr MDT / 12:00 PM PDT

Tritt der Show zu deiner lokalen Zeit bei.

Möglichkeiten zum Beitritt:

Du kannst die Live-Übertragung auf YouTube unter folgendem Link ansehen:

Klicke einfach auf den Link, um direkt zum Livestream zu gelangen.

In the Eye of the Storm

– German-Language TI Podcast on YouTube LIVE

A German-language podcast that explores illegal tracking practices and experiments with neurotechnology. Harald Brems, a Targeted Individual (TI) for over 20 years, brings together people who are daily victims of these inhumane practices.

Hosted by: Harald Brems

Start Times: 8:00 PM CET (Berlin Time) / 3:00 PM EDT / 2:00 PM CDT / 1:00 PM MDT / 12:00 PM PDT

Join according to your local time zone.

Saturday, February 8th

Australasia Support Group – Hosted by Helene

This call is for ALL Asia-Pacific countries.

Time Zones (Guideline):

Australia: 7 PM AEST (Melbourne, Sydney) New Zealand: 9 PM Japan, Korea: 5 PM China, Malaysia, Philippines: 4 PM Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia (WIB Jakarta): 3 PM India, Sri Lanka: 1:30 PM United States: 3 AM EST (New York)

Join Online for Video, Chat, and Screen Sharing:

https://www.freeconferencecall.com/wall/tiaustralasia

Meeting ID: tiaustralasia

Dial-In Information:

Inside Australia: (02) 4022-9113 Access Code: 4647797#

Outside Australia: Your country's international dial-out code, then 61 2 4022-9113 Access Code: 4647797#

Find Your Local Number: https://fccdl.in/i/tiaustralasia