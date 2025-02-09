Smoke Alarms - Disabled
Some of our TI community have found that their smoke alarms have been disabled - even after putting in a new battery. Check your smoke alarms. Digital circuits are easy for the gov’t criminals to hack and disable. Buy an analog smoke detector:
https://www.ornicom.com/products/analog-detectors/analog-optical-smoke-detector-nd22051e-iv.html
https://www.directindustry.com/prod/panasonic-eco-solutions/product-21314-2340943.html
No LED Bulbs
Some states have banned the use of florescent light bulbs. The gov’t criminals want to force you to use LED bulbs. Home Depot & Walmart stopped selling florescent bulbs. This is not a coincidence. LED bulbs are designed to flash at a rate that is invisible to your eyes and - IT CAN PLACE YOU INTO A TRANCE AND MAKE YOU MORE SUGGESTIBLE. This is deliberate.
States which have banned florescent bulbs:
https://www.nuwattlighting.com/blogs/news/which-us-states-are-banning-fluorescent-lights-in-2025
TJ does not recommend the routine use of LED bulbs. Try to purchase florescent bulbs or even incandescent online.
This not about efficiency. This is another CIA program designed to control you.
Other News - Target Source LLC
Today, the Gov’t criminals tried to burn down the fabrication room for Targeted Source LLC, where the Silent Knight devices are made. These analog devices are clearly a problem for the government criminals - because they cannot easily hack them.
https://www.targetsourcellc.com/
CONFERENCE CALLS & PODCASTS
Sunday, February 9th
TUNE IN LIVE:
"The Chosen Heroes" Podcast With Melissa Miller
Podcast Start Times: 4 PM EST / 3 PM CST / 1 PM PST
Join The Chosen Heroes podcast as host Melissa Miller shares insights on healing, empowerment, and overcoming targeting.
Tune in on Rumble to check out the show:
https://rumble.com/c/c-6927785
Monday
Victory Through V2K Biweekly Conference Call
Journey Of Resilience
Upcoming Call Dates
This bi-weekly call is held on Mondays:
Upcoming Call Dates
February 10, 2025
February 24, 2025
March 10, 2025
Mark your calendars and join us to share personal stories and explore strategies for overcoming V2K challenges together.
Time: 9:30 PM EST / 8:30 PM CST / 7:30 PM MST / 6:30 PM PST
Dial-In: +1 (205) 825-9868
Meeting ID: Victorythroughv2k5
Join Online: https://join.freeconferencecall.com/victorythroughv2k5
Tuesday
GoGi’s After Dinner J.A.M.🍇! (Justice Action Meeting)
⚒️💪🏽 WE GOT WORK TO DO!
Please bring your PEN 🖊️ and PAD 🗓️; PRESS PAST YOUR PAIN. Let's PREPARE, PRODUCE, and PROGRESS!
February's JAM Theme:
Evidence Gathering
Discussion Focus:
A Global Action Lawsuit: PROJECT ARCHIMEDES
Check out GoGi's website for more:
https://gogisjam.com/
Time: 8:30 PM EST / 7:30 PM CST / 6:30 PM MST / 5:30 PM PST
Dial-In: (605) 313-4497
Access Code: 2832692#
Meeting ID: gogi210
Join Online: https://www.freeconferencecall.com/wall/gogi210
Wednesday
TI HELP NOW
Hosted by: Chief & Pastor Daymond Jones, with Co-host Minister & Paralegal Andrea Walters
Join us for TI HELP NOW.
Time: 9:00 PM EST / 8:00 PM CST / 6:00 PM PST
Dial-In: (605) 313-5111
Access Code: 712679#
Join Online: https://www.freeconferencecall.com/wall/daymond40408
Thursday
Morgellons Podcast
Join us tonight for the Morgellons podcast on X-Space,
8pm Central time, 9pm Eastern.
You will need a X/Twitter account.
https://x.com/TargetedJustice
Friday
Im Auge des Sturms
– Deutscher TI-Podcast auf YouTube LIVE
Ein deutschsprachiger Podcast, der sich mit illegalen Verfolgungspraktiken und Experimenten mit Neurotechnologie auseinandersetzt. Harald Brems, ein Targeted Individual (TI) seit über 20 Jahren, bringt Menschen zusammen, die täglich Opfer dieser inhumanen Praktiken werden.
Hosted by: Harald Brems
Startzeiten: 20:00 Uhr MEZ (Berliner Zeit) / 15:00 Uhr EDT / 14:00 Uhr CDT / 13:00 Uhr MDT / 12:00 PM PDT
Tritt der Show zu deiner lokalen Zeit bei.
Möglichkeiten zum Beitritt:
Du kannst die Live-Übertragung auf YouTube unter folgendem Link ansehen:
Klicke einfach auf den Link, um direkt zum Livestream zu gelangen.
In the Eye of the Storm
– German-Language TI Podcast on YouTube LIVE
A German-language podcast that explores illegal tracking practices and experiments with neurotechnology. Harald Brems, a Targeted Individual (TI) for over 20 years, brings together people who are daily victims of these inhumane practices.
Hosted by: Harald Brems
Start Times: 8:00 PM CET (Berlin Time) / 3:00 PM EDT / 2:00 PM CDT / 1:00 PM MDT / 12:00 PM PDT
Join according to your local time zone.
Saturday, February 8th
Australasia Support Group – Hosted by Helene
This call is for ALL Asia-Pacific countries.
Time Zones (Guideline):
Australia: 7 PM AEST (Melbourne, Sydney)
New Zealand: 9 PM
Japan, Korea: 5 PM
China, Malaysia, Philippines: 4 PM
Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia (WIB Jakarta): 3 PM
India, Sri Lanka: 1:30 PM
United States: 3 AM EST (New York)
Join Online for Video, Chat, and Screen Sharing:
https://www.freeconferencecall.com/wall/tiaustralasia
Meeting ID: tiaustralasia
Dial-In Information:
Inside Australia: (02) 4022-9113 Access Code: 4647797#
Outside Australia: Your country's international dial-out code, then 61 2 4022-9113 Access Code: 4647797#
Find Your Local Number: https://fccdl.in/i/tiaustralasia
Fluorescent bulbs and LED both flicker doing damage to central nervous system, immune system, patterns, and human biology and physiology.
Natural sunlight, candlelighter, flame fireplace, and incandescent lightbulbs with tungsten or other metal elements thick glow, red hot, do not flicker at AC 60 Hz and do not damage the human immune system, central nervous system sleep patterns in the same way.
Excellent resource, Dr. Jack Kruse whom I hope will be on Substack soon perhaps people can invite him
Dr Jack Kruse
Neurosurgeon explains SV40.
https://x.com/toobaffled/status/1883131274635903275
“Sudden And Unexpected”
@toobaffled
https://x.com/toobaffled
Jack Kruse - Banned Ted Talk 2012
Jack Kruse is a neurosurgeon who claims to have discovered or rediscovered two incredible paths to healing. One is similar to that of Wim Hoff (The Iceman), whom you may have heard
Https://JackKruse.com
https://www.bitchute.com/video/CHyasInSfNvF
Decentralized Medicine | Jack Kruse | Assembly 2023 43:05
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=TcbuqQd57rY
Dr Jack Kruse 1. Human Longevity linked to optimal solar exposure. reason is simple. protects the 7 layers of energy generation inside a cell. more sun human gets more diseases they can avoid
#1 risk of most diseases is AGE.
Solar exposure effect makes you younger TET mech
to improve the HAyflick limit in all cell lines. It is not hard to understand when your perspective is decentralized.
https://x.com/DrJackKruse
https://x.com/DrJackKruse/status/1659534650899853314
Dr Jack Kruse ecosia.org
Jack Kruse Dr. blue light DHA mitochondria circadian rhythms human brain evolution
Dr. Kruse NeuroSurgeon who has spent decades, pioneering and informing humans of the dangers of blue light
Dr Jack Kruse disrupt circadian rhythm melatonin sleep wake diurnal cycles UV IR light full spectra frequencies am pm red light Amber
brain neurochemistry physiology psycho biology human evolution cellular chemistry
DHA EFA Omega-3 fish oil Selenium mitochondria synapse neuron
step away from centralized medicine
Into decentralized medicine provide human vessels UV-IR sunlight at sunrise day sunset
Set biological clock begin cycle
melatonin released for vital sleep.
millions years evolution primordial soup
Dr Jack Kruse ecosia.org