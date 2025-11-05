Advisory Board Member Dominic Halpin will soon release his latest documentary. We are particularly thankful to the members of our community that agreed to be a part of this important project.

This project required many long hours for Dominic. We greatly appreciate his efforts.

Please share with your friends and family.

Here’s the trailer:

//

Monster Dick Cheney is dead.

The world woke up today to the news that Dick Cheney passed away. The monstrous criminal that directed the targeting program for more than ten years from the heights of the Majestic Twelve Committee can no longer serve the devil on this earth.

While the devil’s incarnate was old enough to be awaiting his departure, he must have led a few miserable last years realizing that he would soon be heading straight to hell.

This event can be construed as a sign of good things to come…

If you want to read about his heinous legacy, read this POST on him.

//

To the members of our community that constantly ask us: how do I convince my family that this program is real?

We suggest that you send them links to the following Targeted Justice/Truth Be Told symposiums by doctors and lawyers, attesting to its reality:

Professionals’ symposium on the program:

https://rumble.com/v4cy9qo-truth-be-told-targeted-individuals-symposium.html

Legal symposium on the targeting program:

https://rumble.com/v508xtq-the-legal-aspects-of-targeting-symposium.html

Medical doctors symposium on the targeting program:

https://rumble.com/v4p65wc-truth-be-told-targeted-doctors-symposium.html

These three symposiums have been AI translated into Spanish, and you can find them in Targeted Justice’s Rumble Spanish channel HERE.

//

UPDATE FROM DC

After a 4-day cross country drive through Louisiana, Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee, and Virginia, Ana and Richard made it to D.C.!

Ana has been looking for a safe and affordable place to operate from — no small feat in Washington, D.C.

Please consider becoming a paid subscriber to her newsletter, anatoledo.substack.com, one of the ways you can support her mission for justice and freedom for all.

Her fundraising campaign to finance the D.C. Mission is ongoing. Please note that although she surpassed the goal for the first month’s expenses, at Targeted Justice we believe her deployment will last at least six months.

You can donate here

REMINDERS:

Tomorrow, Wednesday Nov. 5th at 8:00 pm EST/7:00 pm CST Ana will host The Gavel, bringing you the important developments that have been happening in the quest for an end to government weaponization.

Link to Rumble channel:

https://rumble.com/c/c-7713973

/

On Friday, November 7 at 12:00 pm (noon EST), Minister Jerome will hold his monthly prayer call. Please join the call at

518-425-1318

/

CALLING ALL TIs IN THE DC/MD/VA area:

JOIN US AT THE TARGETED JUSTICE MONTHLY MEETING ON SATURDAY IN D.C., November 8th - 9am.

Ana will try to Livestream this first EVER Targeted Justice monthly meeting in Washington, D.C., so stay tuned! Located:

Open City Coffee Shop, 2331 Calvert Street NW, Washington, DC 20008.

METRO STATION: Woodley Park.

Be there!