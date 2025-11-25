Sick & Tired of Gangstalking? What can I do?

There are many things you can do, that are protected Free Speech.

Find out where the police union meets, once each month. Put TJ flyers under the windshield wipers, if they are parked in the street or on public property. Find the Fusion Center near you. Identify the Director. Put up yard signs around the Fusion Center and along public streets that lead to the Fusion Center. The criminals hate this. If the Director’s name is Jon Smith:

Jon Smith is a Gangstalker.

TargetedJustice.com

Find out who is on the Police Advisory Council - appointed by the Mayor. Send them flyers via email, or find their home address. Fastpeoplesearch.com

There are many things you can do to get back at them. Take someone with you. Do not go alone.

https://targetedjustice.com/how-to-fight-back

Flyers:

