Senator Ron Johnson (R-Wisconsin) is reported to be a Targeted Individual.

Important news article

published in the Wisconsin Law Journal, states that Johnson has the symptoms of Havana Syndrome:

“I don’t publicize this much, but I have certainly been evaluated for possible exposure myself,” Johnson said during an interview with the Wisconsin Law Journal on Wednesday.

“I lost my hearing and my balance simultaneously,” Johnson said, noting that the 2018 hearing loss has been permanent.

Johnson said he experienced significant neurological symptoms consistent with Havana Syndrome which resulted in permanent hearing loss in one ear, balance issues and evaluation at for Havana Syndrome.

“I had blood loss to my cranial nerve … I am basically deaf in my right ear. My balance has come back to a certain extent, but it’s still impaired,” Johnson said, noting he wasn’t given a definitive Havana Syndrome diagnosis, but that was being evaluated.

The article also mentions Targeted Justice,

Attorney Ana Toledo, and Dr Len Ber.

Senator Jeanne Shaheen, Senator Marco Rubio are also working to raise awareness about Havana Syndrome victims.

Please help us contact these Senators:

https://www.ronjohnson.senate.gov/

https://www.shaheen.senate.gov/

https://www.rubio.senate.gov/

We do not agree with Attorney Mark Zaid's statement that Russia is behind these attacks. We have overwhelming evidence that these weapons are operated by the US Space Force from Schriever Base.

One of Zaid's client's is Mark Lenzi, who is an electronics expert trained by the CIA. He must have told Attorney Zaid that these weapons are funded and operated by the CIA & US Space Force.

Further, the CIA Director admitted there was no foreign power involved in these attacks.

https://www.cbsnews.com/news/havana-syndrome-white-house-cabinet-60-minutes-2022-06-26/

The TI program is being exposed everyday.

*includes opinions of Targeted Justice