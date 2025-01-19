Senator Rand Paul will take down the corrupt DHS

Senator Rand Paul says that DHS has spent $ billions, illegally surveilling, monitoring social media, and labeling innocent civilians as “domestic terrorists.”

FISA Court & Kash Patel

The nation is holding its collective breath in the expectation of the Confirmation Hearing for Kash Patel and Tulsi Gubbard. While Kash is known for his radical albeit much needed changes to the FBI, he is proposing even more meaningful changes to the FISA Court not many are informed about:

Assigning Tenured Judges Mandating Presense of Public Defenders (what kind of court has prosecutors only, and no defendants?) FISA Court Proceeding must be transcribed.

See Chapter 8 of Kash Patel’s book “Government Gangsters”

“Not a single FBI FISA application reviewed by DOJ IG (Michael Horowitz) in last five years met the rules, with many riddled with inaccuracies or unsubstantiated evidence.” Sen. Grassley says FBI trampling of civil liberties is ‘alarming.’

Are Scalar Waves real?

If you search google - it seems to imply it is science fiction. Maybe you need to ask the scientists, instead of a company that works with the C1A?

586 results for “scalar wave.”

Every major university in the world is represented. These are technical papers written by Professors and Grad students at major universities.

Scalar waves are like a one-dimensional line - think of it as a fine silk thread that is so small, it will pass thru an atom and not touch anything. It vibrates in the direction of motion.

Yes - scalar waves are real. The C1A and the Space Force would like for you to think otherwise…

