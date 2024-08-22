According to Dr Steven Greer, there are about 38 Levels of Security Clearance. The TI program is approximately Level 24, which is above the clearance of the President (Level 17), so he may not know about the TI program, because his security clearance does not allow it. Such a situation is Unconstitutional and illegal, yet it is deliberately staged this way by the Deep State.

Supposedly in the 1970's, Vice President Nelson Rockefeller established this security system to deny information to the President. [Diagram is an approximation]. Congress must pass legislation to give the President and Congressmen access to ALL security levels.

/

​"There can never be any justification for torture. It creates an escalation of violence in the internal affairs of states. It spreads like a contagious disease from country to country. It has lasting effects on the mental and physical health of the victim and brutalizes the torturer. It is our fundamental duty as human beings to express what is surely the conscience of humanity and to eradicate this evil."

~~ Amnesty International Statement Feb. 1990

/

/

Targeted Action 2024

https://www.targetedjustice.com/targeted-action-2024.html

Cost to REGISTER is a $45 donation. https://pay.cornerstone.cc/targetedjustice



Register on-site, after August 27th is $50.

You are not fully registered, until you make the donation.

Funds will be used for security, transportation, facility rental and one meal.

/

216+ people have already signed up for Targeted Action 2024.

Don’t miss out - the largest TI event ever organized.

Tshirts

https://targeted-justice.printify.me/products

/

Dr Len Ber’s - Latest Episodes

/

/

Please consider a Donation

Targeted Justice is a 501(c)(3) non-profit.

We are representatives of the news media per 5 USC 552(a)(4)(A)(ii)(III).

Donations are tax deductible. TJustice2@proton.me

or

by check:

Targeted Justice ​

P.O. Box 15990

Houston, TX 77220

/

Gifts & Tshirts

https://www.bonfire.com/store/targeted-justice-products/

/

1. Please restrict your comments to the content of this post. PAID subscribers can post in the Chat Room.

2. TJ generally does not allow the promotion of for-profit goods or services, without our approval.

3. TJ does not allow defamatory statements about your neighbors or your ex, or comments about skin color.

Targeted Justice is not a legal or medical firm, and does not provide legal or medical advice. Please consult an appropriate doctor or lawyer. See the bottom of our HOME page - TargetedJustice.com, for a full list of disclaimers.

#DeFundCIA; #DeFundFBI

/

/