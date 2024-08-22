According to Dr Steven Greer, there are about 38 Levels of Security Clearance. The TI program is approximately Level 24, which is above the clearance of the President (Level 17), so he may not know about the TI program, because his security clearance does not allow it. Such a situation is Unconstitutional and illegal, yet it is deliberately staged this way by the Deep State.
Supposedly in the 1970's, Vice President Nelson Rockefeller established this security system to deny information to the President. [Diagram is an approximation]. Congress must pass legislation to give the President and Congressmen access to ALL security levels.
/
"There can never be any justification for torture. It creates an escalation of violence in the internal affairs of states. It spreads like a contagious disease from country to country. It has lasting effects on the mental and physical health of the victim and brutalizes the torturer. It is our fundamental duty as human beings to express what is surely the conscience of humanity and to eradicate this evil."
~~ Amnesty International Statement Feb. 1990
/
/
Targeted Action 2024
https://www.targetedjustice.com/targeted-action-2024.html
Cost to REGISTER is a $45 donation. https://pay.cornerstone.cc/targetedjustice
Register on-site, after August 27th is $50.
You are not fully registered, until you make the donation.
Funds will be used for security, transportation, facility rental and one meal.
/
216+ people have already signed up for Targeted Action 2024.
Don’t miss out - the largest TI event ever organized.
Tshirts
https://targeted-justice.printify.me/products
/
Dr Len Ber’s - Latest Episodes
https://www.youtube.com/@lenbermd
/
If senator Ron Johnson, and Tulsi Gabbard are targeted individuals, why can congress do nothing about this?
Security Clearance Levels ??? ...
Looks almost like the Freemason's degrees ... 🤣🤣🤣