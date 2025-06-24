Dr Sue Arrigo, MD

Dr Sue Arrigo, MD was allegedly a sex slave, and a CIA operative. Her story is so detailed, that it would be difficult to fabricate.

In the 80's and 90's, she was allegedly forced into the beds of Johnson, VP Nelson Rockefeller, Reagan, Bush Sr., Clinton and Bush Jr.

She is also a Targeted Individual. Please share on social media.

Secrets of the C1A and Sex Slave Industry

http://whale.to/c/secrets_of_the_cia77.html#THE_EXPECTED_LIFESPAN_OF_A_SEX_SLAVE_

/

VOLUNTEER!

You can Volunteer at TJ.

Help us shutdown the illegal program. We need your help.

Send your name, phone, and email to TJustice2@proton.me

Tell us about your skill set.

Put “VOLUNTEER” in the subject line.

If you’re going to quit in 2 weeks, don’t bother…

/

Why do most volunteers quit within 2 weeks?

We need volunteers that are stable, dependable and reliable.

Please volunteer and stick with it. You might be offered a leadership role, after you show that you are stable, dependable and reliable. That’s the way it works…

/