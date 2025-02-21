Yesterday with CBS News:

Secretary of State Marco Rubio knows alot about Havana Syndrome - far more than what he is saying. Listen…

5 minutes.

/

Kash Patel

Kash Patel talks about the number of people that have been subject to illegal surveillance:

Kash Patel: “When we go back to the DOJ and FBI, we still don’t have all the lists, all the FISA documents, all of the things they did to 275,000 Americans illegally in one year. We need to put that out there. I’m not saying we reveal the exact methods, but we can keep the hood on the engine while showing the American people how their rights were violated.

[Note that this number is very close to the 300,000 in the United States, that Targeted Justice has been talking about for a long while.]

Patel stated that “massive declassification” will be among their top priorities, aiming to release troves of information previously shielded from public view.

/

FTC says - Submit censorship complaints

If you have been blocked or shadow-banned, contact the FTC.

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2025/02/big-tech-censorship-ftc-chairman-announces-investigation-asks/

/

= = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = =

/

/

/

/

/

/