/mediaViewer?currentTweet=2047385666364002566¤tTweetUser=imelizabethlane

Amy was murdered. She may have had a security clearance? We don’t know.

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Senator Rick Scott

Write your Congressmen!

76% of Americans support warrant requirements.



If the federal government can surveil a U.S. Senator, they can target ANYONE.



We need to REFORM FISA and PROTECT the Fourth Amendment!

/mediaViewer?currentTweet=2047361843086114981¤tTweetUser=SenRickScott

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Please write or call your Congressman & Senators. FISA must have a warrant requirement:

U.S. House of Representatives (Official X Handles)

http://pressgallery.house.gov/member-data/members-official-x-handles-119th-congress Last updated: March 27, 2026 (very current). \ \



U.S. Senate (Official X Handles)

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House of Representative Directory with Staff

https://directory.house.gov/#!/

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Tools the internet doesn’t want you to find:



1. Shodan

A search engine for internet-connected devices. You can find cameras, servers, and routers exposed online.



2. Archive. ph

Saves a permanent snapshot of any webpage. Useful when articles go behind paywalls.



3. Similarsites

Enter any website and instantly find dozens of similar ones. Great for discovering alternatives.



4. Mailtrack

Shows you when someone opens your email. You see the exact time it was read.



5. Hunter. io

Type in a company name and it finds employee email addresses linked to that domain.



6. Photopea

A free Photoshop that runs entirely in your browser. No download needed.



7. 12ft .io

Removes paywalls from most news articles. Just paste the link and read for free.



8. Carbon

Turns your code into beautiful shareable images. Popular among developers.



9. Explainshell

Paste any Linux command and it explains exactly what every part does.



10. Tineye

Reverse image search that shows where a photo has appeared on the internet.



11. Namecheckr

Check if a username is available across all social media platforms at once.



12. Untools

A collection of thinking frameworks and mental models to help you make better decisions.



13. BuiltWith

Shows the exact technologies, tools, and software any website is built with.



14. GeoGuessr

Drops you anywhere in the world on Google Street View. You guess the location.



15. Virustotal

Upload any file or paste any link and it scans it with over 70 antivirus engines instantly.

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