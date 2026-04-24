Targeted Justice Newsletter

Targeted Justice Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Valquíria dos Santos's avatar
Valquíria dos Santos
2h

Virus Total is known as Targeted Justice. I've always encountered it in various places.

Reply
Share
Valquíria dos Santos's avatar
Valquíria dos Santos
3h

This V2k experiment/program/project aims to induce suicide in its victims. Torturing people for no reason is the only thing they're aiming for.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Targeted Justice, Inc · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture