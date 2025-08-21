Scam Alert
Targeted Individuals continue to be fooled by scams. Don’t be a victim.
If we had a method to release you from the program - we would have announced it years ago.
There are multiple scams floating around the TI Community. It always involves giving them money up front.
Some of these scams tell you to download “software” to your phone. That software likely has a keystroke logger. Within a short period of time - all of your passwords are given away, including your bank account. You will end up getting your bank account drained. Don’t fall for these scams.
If you have done this - reset your phone or get a new one. Then, immediately change all of your passwords!
The Top Executives at DHS. You can write to them. Email format is: First.Last@DHS.gov
Mr Kozma and Mr Luke are responsible for funding the Fusion Centers, and working with Infragard, Citizen Corp, and Neighborhood Watch.
Kristi Noem - Secretary
Benjamine C. Huffman - Senior Official Performing the Duties of the Under Secretary for Management
Greyson McGill - Chief of Staff (Management)
Holly C. Mehringer - Chief Financial Officer (acting)
Michael R. Boyajian - Chief Security Officer (acting)
Roland Edwards - Chief Human Capital Officer
Antoine McCord - Chief Information Officer
Paul Courtney - Chief Procurement Officer
Trae Watkins - Chief Readiness Support Officer
Robert M. Borka - Executive Director, Office of Program Accountability and Risk Management
Antoine McCord - Director, Office of Biometric Identity Management
Faron Paramore - Director, Federal Protective Service
Daniel Tamburello - Senior Official Performing the Duties of the Under Secretary, Science and Technology
Julie S. Brewer - Deputy Under Secretary (Science and Technology)
Colin MacDermott - Chief of Staff (Science and Technology)
Matthew Kozma - Under Secretary, Office of Intelligence and Analysis
Adam Luke - Principal Deputy Under Secretary, Office of Intelligence and Analysis
Christopher C. Pratt - Senior Official Performing the Duties of the Under Secretary, Office of Strategy, Policy, and Plans
John H. Gountanis - Deputy Under Secretary (Strategy, Policy, and Plans)
Jason Killmeyer - Chief of Staff (Strategy, Policy, and Plans)
It will be a glorious day when the program ends!!!!
Thank god for announcing this as criminal. However this scam results in brain damage, dismemberment, and lives lost. Thank you for doing everything you can to end this, thoughts and prayers