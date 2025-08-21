Scam Alert

Targeted Individuals continue to be fooled by scams. Don’t be a victim.

If we had a method to release you from the program - we would have announced it years ago.

There are multiple scams floating around the TI Community. It always involves giving them money up front.

Some of these scams tell you to download “software” to your phone. That software likely has a keystroke logger. Within a short period of time - all of your passwords are given away, including your bank account. You will end up getting your bank account drained. Don’t fall for these scams.

If you have done this - reset your phone or get a new one. Then, immediately change all of your passwords!

The Top Executives at DHS. You can write to them. Email format is: First.Last@DHS.gov

Mr Kozma and Mr Luke are responsible for funding the Fusion Centers, and working with Infragard, Citizen Corp, and Neighborhood Watch.