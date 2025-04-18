Richard Lighthouse talks about scalar waves, tracking, and V2K.

There are no handheld microwave beam weapons. There are no handheld beam weapons that produce V2K. They simply do not exist. It is impossible using current technology. 7 minute video.

Did you notice that people making these claims are listening to their V2K?

More than 90% of your microwave attacks and V2K come from cell towers. The other 10% comes from satellites.

/

Scalar waves are real.

You can find hundreds of technical papers on “scalar wave” at Arxiv.org

We found 592 from major universities, all over the world.

/

/

Much of the illegal surveillance of Targeted Individuals is conducted under FISA 702.

In a long-awaited ruling in United States v. Hasbajrami, the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York held that warrantless queries — or searches — conducted under Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act violated the Fourth Amendment. The ruling is the first of its kind, and it follows years of public revelations about how Section 702 has been used by the government to conduct warrantless surveillance of Americans, including protesters, members of Congress, and journalists.

/

“These worker bees, they’re good people who do bad things for what they consider to be good reasons. There are literally people in the United States who ran torture programs and there are people who actually did the torture. I’m not saying these are good people, right? These are war crimes, uncontroversially. And these people probably did know at the time.”

- Ed Snowden

/

/

/

/

/