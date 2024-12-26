Glowing orb seen in New Jersey recently.

Richard Lighthouse comments on glowing orbs and drones

RL first published an ebook about the glowing orbs in 2012. It is his opinion that the drones and orbs are two separate events.

He states that the intelligence community is attempting to "muddy the water" with the drone psyop. The drones are simply a distraction.

The glowing orbs are a separate, but real event. The glowing orbs carry a large electrical charge on the surface. They are proof of the existence of parallel universes. This is no small discovery!

When Columbus landed in America in 1492, he discovered one new land. These orbs represent one, from a near-infinite number of parallel universes. It is a huge discovery.

He explains the math and physics for the phenomenon, which has been occurring for many years (since 1910 in North Carolina), and are sometimes seen around crop circles. He does not believe the glowing orbs are a threat. However, he also notes that the orb surface carries a large electrical charge, and should not be touched, if you encounter one near the ground.

The glowing orb is basically a glass ball with a camera inside. It has a thin copper or metallic coating on the outside to carry the electrical charge, but is thin enough to see through. It cannot carry a weapon, because any material object that is released from the orb, without a protective electrostatic field - will simply destruct. This is because their objects are composed of a different atomic structure that does not exist in our universe. The material structure is not stable, and will disintegrate in our universe.

In short, the glowing orbs are not a threat and can be considered just "tourists taking pictures."

Free Ebook

You can find the ebook here:

https://www.amazon.com/Discovery-Parallel-Universes-Richard-Lighthouse-ebook/dp/B00S5L5O6G/?

https://vixra.org/abs/1712.0416

https://www.academia.edu/50338408/The_Discovery_of_Parallel_Universes

In our universe, we only see the glass ball with an electrical charge on it.

CHARACTERISTICS

The distinguishing features of glowing orbs are:

1) They often “fade in” at the start and “fade out” at the end of the event.

2) They tend to be much brighter as objects versus typical UFOs.

3) Some of these may be involved with the crop circle phenomenon.

The “fade in” can be attributed to adjusting the voltage and amps in their universe to obtain the precise Joules (Volt*Amp*sec) which separate the two universes.

The “fade out” can be explained by their electrical source/battery system running low on energy.

Remember that Einstein told us that all matter is really energy.

E = mc2

Energy can also be expressed as:

E = Volts*Amp*sec

The mass of the glass ball does not significantly change during the event (volts

or Electrical Mass in the Electrical Universe are proportional to the mass of an

object in our physical universe), however the Electrical phase of an object

can change (Amp*sec), and this allows a calculation of the “distance” between

the two universes. The “distance” is proportional to the (Amp*sec) or Electrical

phase difference that separates the two universes. There is no real distance (in

meters) between us and them. The energy required to transit between the two

universes is:

Energy = Joules = Volts * (Amp*sec)

Volts is proportional to the mass that is transferred.

In our terms, the “Distance” or Range is proportional to (Amp*sec) in the

Electrical Universe:

D’ = Electrical phase difference = (Amp*sec)

Precise control of the current and voltage is necessary for stability of the object in

the target universe. Keep in mind these probable or parallel universes “overlay”

each other – there is no real distance between us and them. The “distance” is

measured in electrical charge.

It should not go without notice, that these electric charges are very large and

would likely be lethal if direct contact was made with a person or helicopter in

our universe. If anyone should encounter a glowing orb near the ground or close

to you – DO NOT make direct contact. Keep in mind they are filming you and

just want to better understand our universe – so smile, wave, or hold up a friendly

sign! They do not mean harm to anyone – they are just “tourists taking pictures.”

