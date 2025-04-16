Gauss Meter & Tracking
https://rumble.com/v6s5fxl-the-gauss-meter-proof-positive-that-everyone-is-being-tracked.html?
Richard Lighthouse talks about the analog gauss meter and how it can be used to prove that you are being illegally tracked, by Lockheed and Boeing GPS satellites.
It is likely that everyone in the world is being tracked. Yes - it is grossly illegal.
8 minute video.
/
Digital Warriors - Send this news story to journalists all over the world.
Here is a list of News Websites:
https://news.feedspot.com/world_news_websites/
Send this:
Attention: Mr Journalist
This is a blockbuster story. The 5 Medical Doctors on the Advisory Board can confirm this program is real.
The CIA, FBI, and DHS have been running an illegal BLACKLIST of Americans since 2003. The 300,000 U.S. civilian names are listed in Codes 3 and 4 of the FBI’s Terrorist Screening Database (TSDB). They are called “Non-Investigative Subjects.”
Judges have been pressured to cover it up under “National Security.”
Kash Patel has referenced the 278,000 illegal FISA warrants.
The OIG has stated, “97% of the names have No known ties to terrorism.” Children as young as three, are listed as “suspected terrorists.”
TargetedJustice.com
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2025/04/targeted-justice-sounds-alarm-dhs-funded-gangstalking-programs/
/
Implications of Neurological Directed-Energy Weapons for Military Medicine
PMID: 35877979 DOI: 10.55460/0JAL-JIJT
Abstract: Since 2016, there has been an increase in reported cases of intelligence officers and diplomats hearing pulsing sounds and experiencing neurophysiologic and cognitive symptoms. These varied and often intense symptoms manifest in ways similar to a traumatic brain injury (TBI) but without inciting trauma. Known formerly as "unconventionally acquired brain injury" (UBI), these events are now labeled "anomalous health incidents" (AHIs). Investigations of these incidents suggest reasons to be concerned that a specific type of neuroweapon may be the cause - a directed energy weapon (DEW). This article focuses specifically on the implications of DEWs as a neuroweapon causing UBIs/AHIs for military medical practitioners.
Source: PubMed
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/35877979/
/
Digital Warriors!
You can write to the Space Force & General Saltzman (CSO):
/
/
Interview?
We are looking for TI’s to be interviewed. Please send us your first name, country, email, and phone number. Also outline what you would like to discuss.
Write to TJustice2@proton.me
Put “Interview” in the subject line.
/
TJ on Rumble (Videos)
https://rumble.com/user/RealTargetedJustice/channels
See my new Rumble Vidoe also to suport me and ALL Targeted & Tortured to death, inHumain acts on TI's by the goverment, Boeing, DARPA, US Air Force, ASU Research College, INDIA and Isreal Institutes are tracking me and others..support all TI's and hold U.S. Congress accountable for letting this Torture, Tracking, Nanobot infestation, as then Enacted the Statues and FISA Courts to give us no "Due Process" and Cruel and Unusual Punishment for the rest of our lives..https://rumble.com/v6s10nj-sosemergencyus-congressmilitary-abuse-of-tech.-inside-our-bodiesnanobots.html See Youtube: KDurschmidt, Ms. Kris Durschmidt, KDurschmidt@gmail.com or call 480-257-3321
My grandad was in the royal airforce too.