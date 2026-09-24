Please visit this website to post comments on
Request for Information on Electromagnetic Fields (EMFs), Radiofrequency (RF) Radiation, and Wireless Radiation Exposure.
https://www.regulations.gov/search?searchTerm=HHS-OASH-2026-0397-0001
https://www.regulations.gov/search?searchTerm=HHS-OASH-2026-0397-0001
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Short Video by Sec. Kennedy:
11,123 satellites according to: https://satellitemap.space/ (pretty certain they're not just taking pictures when considering the massive construct of ground stations and their great distances from populated areas)
As of 2026, there are approximately 185,000 cell towers in the United States. The majority of these towers are owned by the top three tower companies, which collectively own about 100,000 of them.
And when an electrical storm passes over as place, it wreaks havoc on our bodies. Can anybody claim that biological safety was even considered?
Aim4Truth.org for answers emf exposure microwave etc
Mysqif.com also