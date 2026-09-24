Please visit this website to post comments on

Request for Information on Electromagnetic Fields (EMFs), Radiofrequency (RF) Radiation, and Wireless Radiation Exposure.

https://www.regulations.gov/search?searchTerm=HHS-OASH-2026-0397-0001

https://www.regulations.gov/search?searchTerm=HHS-OASH-2026-0397-0001

/

Short Video by Sec. Kennedy:

