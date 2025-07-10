Book review summary - It’s a Dumpster Fire…

Some TI’s have indicated an interest in “Electric Angel’s Trilogy.” We do not recommend these books. The so-called “Project Moonstruck” claims to involve electronic implants in victims done in 1952. There is no released government documents that confirm the existence of this program. NONE WHATSOEVER. Here’s the problem - the first electronic circuit was not invented until 1958, and then was not commercially available for many years. Moonstruck appears to be a psyop by the criminals at the CIA. No such program could have existed in 1952.

The mention of electronic implants for people’s teeth in 1952 is laughable. The first integrated circuit, a prerequisite for such technology, was not demonstrated until 1958. Implantable transceivers using HF/ELF frequencies would have been impossible with the vacuum-tube technology of the early 1950s, as miniaturization required advances in semiconductor technology that came much later. Did they implant vacuum-tubes in their teeth? Laughable.

Some of the laughable garbage from "Electric Angel’s Trilogy" and the so-called "Project Moonstruck:"

1. "V2K uses piezoelectrical material."

Laughable. The first documented tests with V2K occurred in 1957. See "The Ordeal of Gilbert Pinfold." There were no integrated circuits. There were no implants. There was no nanotech. There were no drones. No tracking satellites. No cell towers. The first integrated circuit was demonstrated at Texas Instruments in 1958. And then, they were not available commercially for many years. Everyone is being tracked by GPS satellites today. It has nothing to do with piezoelectric material. Read our website and newsletters to learn how the technology works.

The first Russian (Soviet) satellite was Sputnik 1, launched on October 4, 1957. It carried a radio transmitter that broadcasted a beeping signal. That’s all it did - it did not carry any tracking capability. It burned up and crashed to earth on January 4, 1958.

2. "V2K uses the facial nervous system."

Complete nonsense from someone that does not understand technology. Yes, some TI's have facial implants. It has nothing to do with V2K. The V2K microwave beam signal can come from any direction and make contact with your skull - and you will hear the voices. Even deaf people can hear V2K - it does not require a functioning inner ear or diaphram.

3. "Target individual must be an antenna."

Again, complete nonsense from someone with a degree in “gender studies”?

The Nike Ajax became operational in 1953, marking the first deployed system capable of tracking and targeting fast-moving objects (initially aircraft, but adaptable to missiles). It used a combination of acquisition radar (to detect targets) and tracking radar (to guide the missile).

Tracking and targeting technology has been around since the 1950's. It has nothing to do with tracking an antenna on a person. To learn how it works today - read our website and newsletters.

4. "Nanotechnology is the key."

Wrong again. TI Norman Rabin was first attacked with satellite weapons in 1985. He documented this in lawsuits filed in the early 90's. TI Harlan Girard documented that he was first attacked by satellites in 1984. There was no available nanotechnology in 1984. Both of these TI’s experienced V2K. There were no cell towers. There were no drones. This is more nonsense from someone that does not understand the history of technology.

The first documented case of medical nanotechnology, did not occur until 1995, with Doxil, a liposomal formulation. It took many years later to turn nanotechnology into mass production.

5. “From the vast scope of thin-film deposition technologies, we isolated chemical vapor deposition (CVD) as our most likely method of entrainment."

Again, this is complete nonsense from someone that has little understanding of technology. Using technical terms does not equal understanding. A method for coating metals has nothing to do with brain entrainment. Laughable.

There are many more examples of complete nonsense in these books. It is a dumpster fire.

Please do not read or trust this garbage.

