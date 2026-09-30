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Chad's avatar
Chad
Sep 30

Here is my post to them

"I have been attacked more ways than I can count. Phones , WiFi, Planes, drones, satellite, etc. I have also watched my family be attacked for me trying to tell the truth. All the attachments are what led to my attack. Basically I found Microsoft stealing my work and kicked them out by replacing my network and OS. When I did that I found a bunch of hidden WiFi signals in my house through a WiFi analyzer. When I actually found the technology I couldn't believe what I had found and actually spent more than a year trying to understand what it was.

This is not just theft of my work which I could care less in the bigger picture this is infiltration of humanity through a technology many don't understand. I have learned more than I ever wanted to know about all this but to not speak up after watching how it's been used on our country and the world would be a crime in its self.

All pictures are of self assembly technology. The last attached one is on my network rack right as I was about to transfer data. It is an antenna still assembling, you can tell by the motion in the photo. Notice it's symmetry at the top. This is an antenna trying to pull data from my server below.

Where do we stand if a person gets attacked for finding out Microsoft is stealing their work."

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Jeffrey Dean Shaw's avatar
Jeffrey Dean Shaw
Sep 30

I sent a comment to RFK JR

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