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Selma Mirada Fuly's avatar
Selma Mirada Fuly
3h

Be careful about receiving fake news and interpreting it as true news; this can cause Targeted Justice to lose credibility. In this case, I doubt that these images are real. The image may even be real, but I don't believe that Reltron was responsible for it.

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Selma Mirada Fuly's avatar
Selma Mirada Fuly
3h

Are these images of possible victims illustrative or real? This weapon deformed these people; these people and CIA agents are evil and malevolent. But they usually diagnose schizophrenia in those who say they hear voices; in this case, it's impossible to say it's schizophrenia, it's an attack against the person if this case is true. Did you at Targeted Justice investigate this? Where are the names of the victims and where are they from... And are they also Targeted Individuals...?

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