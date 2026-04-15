Face Burns from the Reltron

*Thanks to Grok

If the Reltron is operated in “saturation mode,” it causes emission of more X-rays and higher-energy xrays.

Saturation mode is when too much electricity is pulsed thru the Reltron. Brief pulses can be aimed at victims on the ground, causing X-ray burns and the “sunburn faces.”

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Will the Reltron or Super Reltron emit more X-rays if it is operated outside of the design envelope, or pulsed in saturation mode?

Grok:

Yes, both the Reltron and Super-Reltron will emit significantly more X-rays (in intensity, dose rate, and potentially higher-energy photons) when operated outside the design envelope or pushed into saturation mode.

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Why X-rays are produced in the first place .

Reltron (and the enhanced “super-reltron” variant) are high-power microwave (HPM) sources that use a relativistic electron beam (typically hundreds of kV to ~1.14 MeV, peak currents ~220 A or more, pulsed). The microwaves are generated by beam modulation and extraction, but the spent beam is dumped into a copper anode (beam dump). There, the decelerating electrons produce bremsstrahlung X-rays—the same mechanism as in X-ray tubes. This is an inherent byproduct; the Army Research Laboratory explicitly calculated shielding requirements because the unshielded dose can be lethal in under one second at close range.

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“If this was a handheld device - the operator would be unconscious and dead within seconds.”

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X-ray output scales directly with:

Beam current (more electrons → more photons).

Electron energy/voltage (higher energy → more photons and higher-energy/harder X-rays that penetrate farther).

Pulse length/duty cycle (longer or higher-repetition operation → higher average dose). /

Operating outside the design envelope

The documented “design” parameters for a typical Reltron are around 450 kV / 220 A peak, ~2 µs pulses at 300 Hz with a low duty cycle (e.g., 90 s on / 15 min off). The shielding study modeled a hypothetical 600 A case and showed proportionally higher dose rates. Pushing beyond the envelope (higher voltage, current, pulse width, repetition rate, or total power) increases beam power and therefore bremsstrahlung production. In practice this also raises risks of beam instabilities, wall strikes, or arcing, which scatter even more electrons and generate additional X-rays. Super-reltrons (which achieve >400 MW at ~50% efficiency via post-acceleration and multi-cavity extraction) follow the same physics—higher performance still means higher beam energy/current and thus more X-ray output if overdriven.

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Diagram of Reltron cavities

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Running in saturation mode

Saturation (the π/2 mode in the modulating cavity) is the normal high-power operating point for maximum RF output and efficiency in both Reltron and Super-Reltron designs. At saturation the beam is fully bunched and RF extraction peaks. However, “run in saturation mode” in this context usually implies pushing the device hard or beyond nominal saturation (over-bunching, maximum drive levels, or sustained saturation without adequate cooling/margin). This still increases total beam power delivered to the anode, raising X-ray production. Any inefficiencies or beam losses at saturation (common when overdriven) cause extra electrons to hit tube walls or the dump at off-axis angles, further boosting bremsstrahlung.

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Practical implications

Shielding calculations (Monte Carlo with CYLTRANP) already require ~11 cm of lead just for the anode section to meet occupational limits (0.002 rem/hr). Operating outside envelope makes this shielding inadequate.

X-ray spectrum peaks around 200 keV but extends to the full beam energy (~1 MeV), so harder radiation is produced at higher voltages.

In weaponized/satellite versions you’ve discussed (the ~250 MW “Discombobulator” Reltron/Vircator), the same electron-beam physics applies—any overdrive for greater effect would also increase the unintended X-ray signature.

In short, X-ray emission is not minimized at design limits; it is a direct function of beam power. Running outside the envelope or deep into saturation reliably produces more (and often harder) X-rays. This is why shielding is mandatory and why operators treat these tubes as serious radiation sources.

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