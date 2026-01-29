*All information provided by Targeted Justice comes from publicly-available records.

Reltron/Vircator DEW weapon

Is Física Applied Technologies selling the Reltron weapon to foreign governments or foreign companies? This is the satellite weapon that causes Havana Syndrome, when it is pulsed continuously. It is rated at approximately 250 million watts of power.

Física Applied Technologies, 2700 Merced Street, San Leandro, CA

The Reltron can also be operated as a single-pulse, electromagnetic pulse (EMP) weapon to disable radar stations and electronics.

The US Navy likely used the Reltron EW pod on 3 January 2026, to disable the radar stations and missile launchers (S-300) in Venezuela.

The Growler EW pod does not operate in continuous firing mode - it only uses a single pulse. However, this is the same basic weapon system used to cause Havana Syndrome, which President Trump calls the “Discombobulator.”

When the EMP pulse is released, it includes high-intensity, narrow-band microwaves, x-rays, and some gamma rays. It cannot be confused with a nuclear EMP signature, which would have a much larger broadband microwave signal, and far more x-rays and gamma rays. (MIL-STD-188-125)

The weight and dimensions of the pod are about 800 - 1000 lbs, 14 - 16 feet long, and 2 to 3 feet in diameter. The Reltron EW pods cost about $73MM each.

US Navy EA-18G Growler with EW pod.

Only the Royal Australian Air Force appears to be receiving Reltron pods, for their 12 aircraft. EA-18G Growlers, just like the US Navy.

Grok could not find any other public information suggesting that Física Applied Technologies is selling the Reltron to other foreign governments or foreign companies.

Fisica is registered for U.S. federal contracting (e.g., listed on USAspending.gov, HigherGov, and with CAGE codes), indicating it likely holds or has held U.S. government contracts as a supplier in the defense sector.

However, no specific contract details (e.g., named awards, values, or parties) mentioning “Física Applied Technologies” appear in public searches of global tender databases, EU/UK sites, or general web results. Procurement platforms like SAM.gov list opportunities generally, but nothing ties directly to this entity in open records.

The company’s recent formation and defense focus suggest any contracts would primarily be U.S. DoD-related (possibly classified or not fully public), but no explicit global contracts (e.g., international tenders or agreements) are evident.

Overall, while Fisica Applied Technologies operates in a contract-heavy defense industry (likely with U.S. government awards), and Reltron-like entities exist in tech/security, there are no publicly documented contracts worldwide explicitly mentioning either name as parties.

