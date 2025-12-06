If the FBI or DOJ rejects your FOIA or Privacy Act request - here’s how you can respond.

DATE:

Via email:

SUBJECT: DISPUTE RESOLUTION REQUEST/ Reference number

Attention: FOIA requests

This is to request Dispute Resolution on the denial of my FOIA/PRIVACY ACT REQUEST.

In your reply, you admit that you conducted a search in the “Central Records System” pursuant to your “standard search policy.” Your conduct is in violation of the Privacy Act, 5 U.S.C. Section 552a (“the Act”) .

This is to request that you fully comply with the Act, and carry out the search in ALL agency files including Sentinel, Guardian, EGuardian, National Crime Information Center, the infamous “Prohibited Access” and “Restricted Access” files exposed by Senator Chuck Grassley, and any other secret filing system you maintain to hide agency irregularities or malfeasance.

The FBI does not have the discretion to determine which files to search when the Privacy Act clearly states that the agency has to search ALL agency records. Thus, a limited search in the Central Records System violates the Act.

Allow me to remind you that pursuant to Loper Bright Enterprises v. Raimondo, 603 U.S. 369 (2024), the agency cannot read into a statute what is not there. The FBI does not have the discretion to decide what records to search, when the Act clearly provides that the agency shall search all of its records.

Please confirm receipt of this request for Dispute Resolution and specifically inform if the 90-day period to file appeal is interrupted by it.

I look forward to your prompt reply indicating the date and time that I can go examine all the files that the FBI related to me in the local field office in [my local city], or when you will forward the documents.

Best,

Jon Smith

Contact info

*This suggestion is not legal advice. Please consult an attorney for legal advice.

