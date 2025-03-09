Kevin Shipp is a former CIA Agent. He recommends 13 steps to reform the CIA.

/

TJ Website is still Down…

We have repeatedly tried contacting Cloudflare and our Domain provider - no response. Our account has 2 factor authorization, and yet somehow the account settings have been “Moved.” That’s what Cloudflare claims.

We cannot log into the Domain editor, because the password was changed. And when we ask for a password reset - the link never arrives. Yes, we checked the spam folder…

So who are these companies?

Cloudflare is a $45 Billion dollar company.

https://craft.co/cloudflare/executives

Douglas Kramer, Chief Legal Officer

Under President Obama, Douglas was the General Counsel for USAID.

Yes - you read that correctly.

Cloudflare provides services to prevent DOS attacks and maintains copies of our website. The audit logs appear to have been erased - someone on the inside may be involved. It also appears that the DNS was erased.

/

The parent company of our Domain provider is Square.

https://craft.co/squareup/executives

The CEO of Square is Jack Dorsey - he is the former CEO of Twitter that was illegally censoring many accounts, before it was bought by Elon Musk.

We still cannot access the editor, or check the DNS settings.

/

U.S. Presidents net worth before and after office:

Ronald Reagan: $10.6M / $15.4M

George H.W. Bush: $4M / $23M

Bill Clinton: $1.3M / $241.5M

George W. Bush: $20M / $40M

Barack Obama: $1.3M / $70M

Donald Trump: $3.7B / $2.5B

The numbers don’t lie.

/

End the Fed

Time to End the Fed, watch the new documentary,

Playing With Fire: Money, Banking, and the Federal Reserve

/

“All tyranny needs to gain a foothold is for people of good conscience to remain silent.”

― Thomas Jefferson

/

= = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = =====

DIGITAL WARRIORS:

Please copy and paste the text of this newsletter onto Twitter, Facebook, Truth Social, TikTok, etc.

They will block it, if you just post the LINK.

= = = = = = = = = = = = = = = == = = = = = = = = = =

/

VOLUNTEERS

We are still looking for volunteers. Let us know how you can help. What skill sets do you have?

Write to TJustice2@proton.me

Put “Volunteer” in the subject line.

/

TJ on Rumble (Videos)

https://rumble.com/user/RealTargetedJustice/channels

/

Please consider a Donation

Targeted Justice is a 501(c)(3) non-profit.

Donations are tax deductible. TJustice2@proton.me

or

by check:

Targeted Justice ​

P.O. Box 15990

Houston, TX 77220

/

Gifts & Tshirts

https://www.bonfire.com/store/targeted-justice-products/

/

1. Please restrict your comments to the content of this post. PAID subscribers can post on any subject in the Chat Room.

Targeted Justice is not a legal or medical firm, and does not provide legal or medical advice. Please consult an appropriate doctor or lawyer. See the bottom of our HOME page - TargetedJustice.com, for a full list of disclaimers.

#DeFundCIA; #DeFundFBI

/