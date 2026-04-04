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Targeted Justice, Inc.'s avatar
Targeted Justice, Inc.
1dEdited

There are other software apps and other hardware, like the RX-888, which we encourage you to try. No one has ever provided a technology solution that can give a clear recording of V2K.

We need TI’s to understand the basic concepts.

1. The gov’t criminals are broadcasting V2K at TI’s, and subliminal messages at the entire population.

2. These voice messages are around 1000 Hertz, riding on a carrier wave that is above 300 Million Hertz (MHz). This is how your radio works.

3. Most of these messages come from cell towers, but if you are in the middle of the ocean or on a jet, then a satellite does it.

4. Schriever Base Space Force in Colorado and the C1A in Denver arrange these messages.

5. You can record these messages in clear radio sound by demodulating the voice from the carrier wave. Your brain does this automatically if you have V2K.

6. You can cancel the carrier wave, which cancels the voice message, by reversing the signal. This is what noise canceling headphones do.

7. Software Defined Radio (SDR) can demodulate the voice signal and give you a clear recording. If you are serious about clear recordings of your V2K - this is the way to do it. There are many software apps and many hardware products - which we encourage you to try. It needs to reach 800 MHz at a minimum.

Get busy!

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Targeted Justice, Inc.
1d

Grok.com has the ability to write a simple software program that will demodulate a microwave AM signal.

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