Software Defined Radio (SDR) is the key technology for recording V2K. Want to learn how to make a clear recording of your V2K? Just demodulate the signal and it is clear as a radio.

*Thanks to Grok and TargetSourceLLC.com

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Free Software for SDR

Here is the logic. However, we may need to modify it for their “tricks:”

Scan input between 350 - 800 MHz Identify the loudest frequencies next to your ears. (They will likely use frequency hopping, or try to move to higher frequencies). May need to filter it by dB or by frequencies. Demodulate and record the V2K. (Probably AM signal (amplitude modulation) Use SDR to generate a signal that is 180 degrees phase difference. This is the anti-signal that cancels the carrier wave. If the carrier wave is canceled - then there is no voice signal for V2K. This is the same method that is used for noise canceling headphones.

The raspberry pi can be portable and held next to your ear.

Grok can help with python programming or with SDR console custom programming.

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HARDWARE

The lowest-cost portable SDR (Software Defined Radio) units capable of receiving and demodulating signals up to (and well beyond) 800 MHz are RTL-SDR-based dongles, starting at around $20–40. These are by far the cheapest viable options and remain the go-to entry-level choice in 2026. They require a small host device (Android phone via USB OTG, Raspberry Pi, or laptop) for full operation but are highly portable due to their tiny USB-stick form factor. 1. RTL-SDR Blog V4 (or Nooelec NESDR Smart / equivalents) – ~$20–40 (lowest cost)

Frequency coverage: ~500 kHz to 1.7+ GHz (continuous, easily handles 800 MHz UHF with no gaps in the relevant bands).

Demodulation: Full software support for AM, FM, NFM, SSB, CW, digital modes, P25, ADS-B, etc., via free apps/software (SDR#, SDR++, RF Analyzer on Android, etc.).

Portability: Ultra-compact USB dongle (with TCXO for stability). Pair it with a cheap Android phone + OTG cable (~$5–10 extra) or a Raspberry Pi Zero for a fully portable, battery-powered setup. Some kits include antennas and cables for ~$30–60 total.

Why it wins on cost: Excellent performance for the price; widely used for airband, public safety (700/800 MHz), ham radio, etc. Limitations: Needs external computing device; basic sensitivity without add-ons.

Where to buy: Amazon, AliExpress, Nooelec official (search “RTL-SDR Blog V4” or “Nooelec NESDR”). Current 2026 pricing holds steady in the $20–40 range for the dongle alone.

You will need an antenna and the connecting cables.

This is the clear lowest-cost solution that meets your requirements.

2. Malahit DSP2 (Malachite DSP2) clones / official – ~$150–460 (lowest-cost standalone handheld)

Frequency coverage: 10 kHz–380 MHz + 404 MHz–2 GHz (explicitly covers 800 MHz and higher with a small gap that doesn’t affect UHF use).

Demodulation: Built-in multi-mode (AM, SSB, DSB, CW, NFM, WFM) with noise reduction, 192/96/48 kHz waterfall/spectrum display, and decoders (FT8, RTTY, etc.). No external computer needed.

Portability: True handheld standalone unit with 3.5″ touchscreen, 5000 mAh battery, aluminum case, and onboard controls—ideal for field use.

Pricing notes: Cheaper clones on AliExpress/Alibaba/Walmart ~$150–250 (verify seller and firmware version 2.4+); premium/registered versions or Amazon listings ~$400–460. Avoid the very cheapest unbranded units if reliability matters.

Trade-off: Significantly more expensive than RTL-SDR but offers a complete pocketable radio experience with no host device required.

Other Notes on Cheaper / Alternative Options

Many ultra-budget Chinese handheld “DSP SDR” units (e.g., Karlak, generic 4.3″ touchscreen models, or basic ATS25 variants) sell for ~$50–115 but are typically limited to ~100–149 MHz max and do not reach 800 MHz reliably. These are unsuitable for your needs.

TinySA Ultra (~$120): Excellent portable spectrum analyzer (100 kHz–6 GHz), with basic AM/FM demodulation. However, it is not a full general-purpose SDR receiver for continuous voice/digital demodulation across modes—better as a companion tool than primary RX.

Higher-end portable options (HackRF One + PortaPack ~$250+, AirSpy, etc.) exceed the “lowest cost” category while offering similar or better performance.

Recommendation: Start with an RTL-SDR V4 (~$30) + Android phone setup if you want the absolute lowest cost and don’t mind a small host device. Upgrade to a Malahit DSP2 only if you need a fully self-contained handheld without any extra gear. All of these easily handle 800 MHz signals (e.g., public safety, ham UHF, etc.) with appropriate antennas. Prices fluctuate on AliExpress/Amazon—check recent listings and reviews for the best current deals. Always use a good external antenna for optimal UHF performance.

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Known Frequencies used for V2K

We have measured V2K signals at 638 - 641 MHz, & 660 - 680 MHz. Another TI has measured the V2K at 473 - 478 MHz. We need other TI’s to use a signal analyzer and determine their frequencies. Sweep thru 450 - 700 MHz, while the V2K signal is broadcasting. 423 - 439 MHz has been measured for subliminal messages and cell tower DEW attacks.

Also look for a bandwidth of about 3KHz of an envelope of pulsed RF. It will look like a comb (spikes in the frequency spectrum).

An inexpensive signal analyzer: GQ Electronics EMF-390. Hold it next to your ear during V2K and it will display what frequencies they are using.

•Thanks to TargetSourceLLC.com

See the website for other electronic devices, like the Silent Knight.

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NOTES:

There are other software apps and other hardware, like the RX-888, which we encourage you to try. No one has ever provided a technology solution that can give a clear recording of V2K. Another FIRST for Targeted Justice.

We need TI’s to understand the basic concepts.

1. The gov’t criminals are broadcasting V2K at TI’s, and subliminal messages at the entire population.

2. These voice messages are around 1000 Hertz, riding on a carrier wave that is above 300 Million Hertz (MHz). This is basically how your radio works.

3. Most of these messages come from cell towers, but if you are in the middle of the ocean or on a jet, then a satellite does it.

4. Schriever Base Space Force in Colorado and the C1A in Denver arrange these messages.

5. You can record these messages in clear radio sound by demodulating the voice from the carrier wave. Your brain/skull does this automatically if you have V2K.

6. You can cancel the carrier wave, which cancels the voice message, by reversing the signal. This is what noise canceling headphones do.

7. Software Defined Radio (SDR) can demodulate the voice signal and give you a clear recording. If you are serious about clear recordings of your V2K - this is the way to do it. There are many software apps and many hardware products - which we encourage you to try. It needs to reach 800 MHz at a minimum.

Get busy!

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