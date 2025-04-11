Read!!!

Every day, we get emails from someone - asking a question that has already been answered in our newsletters and on the website. But they don’t want to read, or even make an effort to find it themselves.

They want someone to hold their hand, and answer their question. And then they immediately have another question, but they don’t want to read or find that answer either.

Targeted Justice has put thousands of hours of research into the website and newsletters. The diagrams are especially important. We are a small group of volunteers and we cannot possibly hold 21,000 hands.

The website and newsletter are available 24/7 AND IT’S FREE. Please make an effort to read. 98% of your questions are answered, if you will just make an effort. There’s a SEARCH function in the newsletter - the Magnifying Glass.

TI World Day Video - Must see:

https://rumble.com/v5ct089-ti-world-day.html?

Friday April 11th

Im Auge des Sturms

( In the Eye of the Storm)

– Deutscher TI-Podcast auf YouTube LIVE

JOIN:

https://m.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL2ZKID8TIhK3yoiRYyc0RW9IEOAuQeb2z

Hosted by: Harald Brems

Startzeiten: 20:00 Uhr MEZ (Berliner Zeit)

United States: 3:00 PM EDT / 2:00 PM CDT / 1:00 PM MDT / 12:00 PM PDT

Join according to your local time.

Saturday, April 12th



Targeted Justice Houston TI Meeting

Time: 9:00 am-11:00 am CST

Onion Creek Restaurant

3106 White Oak Dr, Houston, TX 77007

Sunday, April 13th

TUNE IN LIVE:

"The Chosen Heroes" Podcast With Melissa Miller - Featuring: Doug From That Gang Stalking Show

Podcast Start Times: 4 PM EST / 3 PM CST / 1 PM PST

https://rumble.com/c/c-6927785

Want to Tell Your TI Story?

Sign up for a TJ Interview. TJustice2@proton.me

We need:

First name

Country of residence

Email

Phone

Outline of what you will discuss. Put “Interview” in the subject line.

Volunteers needed in Europe and Africa.

If you are a TI located in Europe, Africa, or the Middle East. - we need your help. We need help with research and administrative roles. Please contact us:

or contact Harald: habre@protonmail.com

or contact Chris: CMett@proton.me

