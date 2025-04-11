Read!!!
Every day, we get emails from someone - asking a question that has already been answered in our newsletters and on the website. But they don’t want to read, or even make an effort to find it themselves.
They want someone to hold their hand, and answer their question. And then they immediately have another question, but they don’t want to read or find that answer either.
Targeted Justice has put thousands of hours of research into the website and newsletters. The diagrams are especially important. We are a small group of volunteers and we cannot possibly hold 21,000 hands.
The website and newsletter are available 24/7 AND IT’S FREE. Please make an effort to read. 98% of your questions are answered, if you will just make an effort. There’s a SEARCH function in the newsletter - the Magnifying Glass.
More than 550 newsletters are here: TargetedJustice.substack.com
Our re-designed websites: Www.TargetedJustice.com Www.TargetedJustice.org
Diagrams are especially important. Our old website has 14 Gigabytes of information: https://web.archive.org/web/20250119054452/https://www.targetedjustice.com/
Our Videos are FREE: https://rumble.com/user/RealTargetedJustice
TI Conference Calls: https://tievents.org/conference-calls/
Targeted Justice weekly events are posted on Mondays.
Join our Digital Warriors on X.com and make a difference: www.X.com/@TargetedJustice
/
Join the Conference Calls and Podcasts to talk with others. You are not crazy. Your connection with others will help you realize this. Our video with 5 Medical Doctors proves it: https://clouthub.com/v/932e69c5-9c1b-47e7-87fb-9bb01bd41b5d
/
Read the website! Read the Newsletters! It’s FREE.
And If we have have helped you, please consider a donation.😊
/
TI World Day Video - Must see:
https://rumble.com/v5ct089-ti-world-day.html?
/
Friday April 11th
Im Auge des Sturms
(In the Eye of the Storm)
– Deutscher TI-Podcast auf YouTube LIVE
JOIN:
https://m.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL2ZKID8TIhK3yoiRYyc0RW9IEOAuQeb2z
Hosted by: Harald Brems
Startzeiten: 20:00 Uhr MEZ (Berliner Zeit)
United States: 3:00 PM EDT / 2:00 PM CDT / 1:00 PM MDT / 12:00 PM PDT
Join according to your local time.
/
Saturday, April 12th
Targeted Justice Houston TI Meeting
Time: 9:00 am-11:00 am CST
Onion Creek Restaurant
3106 White Oak Dr, Houston, TX 77007
/
Sunday, April 13th
TUNE IN LIVE:
"The Chosen Heroes" Podcast With Melissa Miller - Featuring: Doug From That Gang Stalking Show
Podcast Start Times: 4 PM EST / 3 PM CST / 1 PM PST
https://rumble.com/c/c-6927785
/
Want to Tell Your TI Story?
Sign up for a TJ Interview. TJustice2@proton.me
We need:
First name
Country of residence
Phone
Outline of what you will discuss.
Put “Interview” in the subject line.
/
Volunteers needed in Europe and Africa.
If you are a TI located in Europe, Africa, or the Middle East. - we need your help. We need help with research and administrative roles. Please contact us:
or contact Harald: habre@protonmail.com
or contact Chris: CMett@proton.me
/
/
Thank you TJ for all you have done. In our darkest hours your website, for me personally, brings me deep reflection and kickstarts wisdom, knowledge and understanding. It’s like a springboard. That 2% remaining is way too monumental and insurmountable than the other 98%. It’s like the Hillary step, make or break, do or die type. Things like getting our hands on the make and model of the scalar weapon and how it operates and who. That springboard really helps to push each and every one of us in the right direction. We are getting closer and closer to the answers. We know it’s DEWs and we know it’s something to do with satellites as all our cellular reception and internet connectivity has been drastically curtailed. I thought I was dreaming when I was standing 50m line of sight from a phased array mast on a roof building with only 1 bar signal strength on my phone. Having stood at the same place all my life and used my phone in the same spot with the same make and model it was always 4 full bars with no exception even on rainy days. It has been 1.5 years now like this.
I really find it strange why the FCC and other telecommunications regulatory agencies and companies worldwide aren’t complaining? Even more strange, I get non TIs telling me since 2023 one after another that their 5g and 4g cellular connectivity is BS both in the heart of cities and suburbia. I asked them what are they doing about it ? They said nothing can be done. If you file a complaint about poor cellular reception and connectivity nothing would be done as the telecoms companies would just find an excuse and blame their phone has gone bad etc. Ridiculous.
I must admit the people doing this, the Stephen kappes, the evil torturers and gang stalkers are real IQ smart dudes. They put out just enough DEWs from satellites to signal jam phone masts down to 1-2 bars at 50m line of sight distance but reserve enough buffer not to wipe out the signal completely. And if they do wipe it out, it’s only very brief like 1s-1minI don’t know. When it says ‘no service’ on my phone it can last for up to 1min. These stalkers know not to incur the ire of the telecoms companies and their billions of customers. Imagine if they wiped out the signal for just 1hr with no respite? Telecom companies gonna get 8 billion complaint calls and get flooded at one go. And everybody would then know who did it and what caused it—-DEWs and RF interferences.
But for real one of the greatest pieces of actual evidence of some sort of RF attacks like DEWs in our surrounding airspace can be revealed through the very behavior of phone masts, cellular devices and their telecommunications channels.