No Targeted Individual has ever photographed one of these trucks. They are a joke. A sheet of plywood or a mattress easily blocks the signal.

If you had one of these giant trucks parked on your street - you would know it. No TI has ever photographed one.

/

Some Targeted Individuals have been misinformed about these high frequency weapons. Have you ever seen one of these trucks parked on your street?

They only work in open air. The 94 GHz signal is completely absorbed by ordinary building materials. - walls, sheetrock, brick, metal, etc will absorb the signal. It cannot harm you in your home or apartment. This signal is not a beam weapon - it spreads out like a funnel and dissipates. It cannot cause Havana Syndrome or nosebleeds. A sheet of plywood or an ordinary mattress will completely block the signal. It is a joke. No TI has ever photographed a perp using one! Know why? BECAUSE THE PERPS ARE NOT USING THEM! Prove us wrong - Where are your pictures? You have a camera 24/7. Send it to TJustice2@proton.me / / A Laser rifle is not a microwave beam weapon. The signal is easily blocked with a piece of cardboard, or any solid surface.

A Laser rifle is easily blocked with any solid material. What a joke! No TI has ever photographed a perp using a giant rifle. You could also use a mirror to reflect and return the signal.

Your microwave beam attacks come from cell towers and satellites. Not laser rifles.

/

/

This is a picture of a desktop laser that emits bright dazzling light. It makes you look away. It does not burn you. It cannot cause Havana Syndrome or make your nose bleed. The light is easily blocked with a piece of cardboard.

/

/

This is not a microwave beam weapon. It cannot produce a scalar wave. It only works in open air. The signal spreads out like a funnel and dissipates. The signal is easily blocked with any solid surface. Walls, sheetrock, wood, or bricks easily blocks the signal. A piece of plywood will block the signal. A thick pillow will block the signal. It cannot cause Havana Syndrome or make your nose bleed.

No TI has ever photographed one.

Your microwave beam attacks come from cell towers and satellites. This device is a joke. It is a psyop. It can never harm you in your home or apartment.

/

The disinfo is a psyop. Don’t fall for it.

Any person claiming these weapons are used on Targeted Individuals is not informed, and clearly never studied engineering or physics.

Your microwave beam attacks come from cell towers and satellites. Not psyops.

/