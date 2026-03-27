Targeted Justice Newsletter

Targeted Justice Newsletter

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Lloyd Michael Hamilton's avatar
Lloyd Michael Hamilton
11h

wow!!! that is kinda neat. Right on all of you. You always have good information.

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Lynn's avatar
Lynn
7h

Shoot. I’m finding the fed, Valhalla and tapedeck on my iPad when I go to link up to my phone!

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