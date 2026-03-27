Target Source evaluates the Rayhunter

*Thanks to TargetSourceLLC.com

Many Targeted Individuals complain about their cell phone signals being hijacked, cloned, and blocked calls. The use of a Stingray may be responsible. Police Depts and Federal officials are known to use Stingrays. The Stingray is about the size of a briefcase, and makes your cell phone think it is a cell tower, to intercept your signal. The Rayhunter device detects when someone is using a Stingray to intercept your calls.

Rayhunter works by intercepting, storing, and analyzing the control traffic (but not user traffic, such as web requests) between the mobile hotspot Rayhunter runs on and the cell tower to which it’s connected. Rayhunter analyzes the traffic in real-time and looks for suspicious events, which could include unusual requests like the base station (cell tower) trying to downgrade your connection to 2G which is vulnerable to further attacks, or the base station requesting your IMSI under suspicious circumstances.

“Driving between my house and the airport. A stretch of about 16 miles.

Cost, $35 for the Hotspot jetpack and rayhunter software already loaded up in it. I paid for a month of prepaid service, cost $40 for 5GB.

You may not need to buy any cellular service for it to work, but it will need to be connected to your phone. I protect my phone from perp hacking while I drive, so I went ahead and got the service to try it out. So far, one hit with in the stretch between my house and the airport.

It’s very easy to use and little knowledge needed on the software upload, as it already comes preloaded with rayhunter software.”

For more information on devices that help Targeted Individuals:

TargetSourceLLC.com

https://www.targetsourcellc.com

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More info on the Rayhunter:

https://github.com/EFForg/rayhunter

https://www.eff.org/deeplinks/2025/03/meet-rayhunter-new-open-source-tool-eff-detect-cellular-spying?

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