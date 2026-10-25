Update from Attorney Ana Toledo

It took me one hour and forty minutes to carry out a legal endeavor that takes a non-targeted attorney less than five minutes.

Today, I filed the Amended and Supplemental complaint in Ber v. CDC case (Case no. 8:26-cv-1822 MDFL). This case seeks —among other things— to compel the CDC to issue diagnostic criteria for Havana Syndrome in the civilian population, and the NIH to include civilians in their research and experimental treatments.

On October 6, the Department of Justice sought dismissal of the complaint, basically asserting that no one can make them issue the guidance.

Through careful and dedicated efforts, I worked closely with Dr. Ber and our star editor Jill to ensure the final product was as good as it could be.

Although the deadline to file is tomorrow, I chose to file today.

The stupid criminals, working overtime, made sure to make it almost impossible to file as follows:

Login attempts

I tried to log in to Pacer on more than seven occasions. When hitting enter, they delete the credentials and the login windows reappears blank.

Cleared all cookies. The entire history.

Changed Ethernet ports each time I was going to hit enter.

The login blockage happened at least 7 times on two different computers and once on the phone.

When I was finally able to log in to my PACER account, they would not let me upload the three Exhibits to the complaint asserting they were not compatible.

So I printed in PDF the same PDFs on another computer. When I transferred them back to the computer from where I was working from, the PACER system rejected them.

Either the criminals were Hacking PACER, or they inserted malware into my files.

The second attempt at uploading the attachments occurred after I printed to PDF in a Chromebook the originally “rejected” PDF files that I had created in a MAC computer (a tactic that had worked before).

However, when I tried to upload them to PACER, it did not work because each file that I had directly printed into a PDF in the USB drive had 0 bytes.

I then went back, printed the PDFs again to another PDF in the Chromebook instead of the USB drive, and transferred them to the USB. They now had content.

I transferred them again to the computer where PACER was open. All along, nervous that I would not lose the PACER login that had taken me at least an hour to accomplish.

In this last effort, when I was going to hit the send button, I pulled out my phone and started filming, to document the hacking. Interfering with an official government website such as PACER violates several federal criminal provisions set forth below, since PACER/CM/ECF systems qualify as protected computers and government systems under the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act (codified at 18 U.S.C. § 1030) definitions included in section 1030(e):

18 U.S.C. § 1030(a)(2)

Prohibits intentionally accessing a computer without authorization (or exceeding authorized access) and thereby obtaining information from any department or agency of the United States or from any protected computer.⁠

18 U.S.C. § 1030(a)(3)

Prohibits intentionally accessing, without authorization, any nonpublic computer of a department or agency of the United States that is exclusively for the use of the U.S. Government or is used by or for the Government where the conduct affects that use.⁠

18 U.S.C. § 1030(a)(5)

Prohibits knowingly causing the transmission of a program, information, code, or command that intentionally causes damage without authorization to a protected computer; or intentionally accessing a protected computer without authorization and recklessly causing damage; or intentionally accessing a protected computer without authorization and causing damage and loss (damage includes any impairment to the integrity or availability of data, a program, a system, or information).

18 U.S.C. § 1030(b)

Prohibits attempting or conspiring to commit an offense under § 1030(a).⁠

18 U.S.C. § 1503

Prohibits corruptly endeavoring to influence, obstruct, or impede the due administration of justice (including in a pending federal judicial proceeding).⁠

18 U.S.C. § 1512(c)

Prohibits corruptly altering, destroying, mutilating, or concealing a record, document, or other object with intent to impair its integrity or availability for use in an official proceeding, or otherwise obstructing, influencing, or impeding an official proceeding (subject to the Supreme Court’s limitation in Fischer v. United States that the conduct must relate to impairing the availability or integrity of records, documents, or similar objects used in the proceeding).

FIGHTING BACK

I believe that pulling out the camera and filming their shenanigans is what allowed me to finally file the document. This is a tactic that the Lighthouse taught me to make things suddenly work. Although it does not work all the time, this time it did for the 8th attempt at logging in and the umpteenth attempt at filing the document.

They got away with inserting ONE typo that was NOT in the last PDF draft that I shared with Dr. Ber.

They inserted this typo before I uploaded the final document from my compromised computer. I have the receipts. It does not surprise me, as they had pulled this stupid trick on prior occasions.

Yes, they made me angry. Yes, they accomplished their goal of making me upset. In the solitude of my tiny corner in D.C., I shed tears of anger and frustration.

Yet, they did not accomplish their ultimate goal: stopping me from filing an excellent document, a day ahead of its deadline.

I had a compelling need to write this story for various reasons:

To document the hacking and crimes. Everything leaves a trail. To reiterate to the criminals that regardless of their shenanigans, I am not stopping fighting for freedom and justice. To assure you that no weapon shall prosper against us. They have their supercomputers and geeks, but we have learned to outsmart them. To remind you that Jesus is and will always be on our side. To reassure the criminals that there ain’t no mountain high enough for us!

Thank you Len, Jill, and all of you that support our fight for justice.

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