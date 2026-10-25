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Renada's avatar
Renada
1d

Way to go Anna😎♥️🙏

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Jane's avatar
Jane
1d

Praise God that He is with you and for you. Remember to put on the whole armor of God on a daily basis. Kudos to you for hanging in there and not giving up. they wanted you to quit, but they didn’t get it. Tears oh yeah tears I have cried many of them and I know just how you feel. But remember tears cleanse your soul. When you’re done crying you’re exhausted but you also feel like you can go on. I don’t mind showing the human traffickers that they have hurt me. I cry when I want to cry and I laugh when I want to laugh. I pray for my adversaries for God says forgive them for they know not what they do. They know not their right hand from their left. Their day, if they don’t repent, they will find themselves being tortured in hell their choice. They need to stop and they need to stop now. Thank you Ana so much for everything you do. Blessings to you young lady. Jane

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