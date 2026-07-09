“I use Qubes and a Whonix gateway literally everyday.” - Ed Snowden

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Qubes + Whonix

Edward Snowden recommends this operating system for people who cannot afford exposure.

Security and Privacy software.

https://www.whonix.org

https://www.qubes-os.org



It's called Whonix, and it's free.



The design behind it is simple to explain even though the engineering isn't.



Whonix runs as two separate computers inside your one real computer.



One is called the Gateway. Its only job is talking to Tor, the network that bounces your traffic through random computers around the world before it reaches any website.



The other is called the Workstation. That's where you actually browse, type, and work.



The Workstation has no direct road to the internet at all. None. It can only talk to the Gateway sitting next to it, and the Gateway only talks through Tor.



If a virus somehow infects the Workstation and tries to phone home with your real location, there is nowhere for it to phone. The road simply doesn't exist.



That's the setup Snowden has pointed to, paired with a system called Qubes OS, as one of the strongest privacy builds a regular person can put together on their own hardware. Journalists use it.



Activists living under governments that track them use it too.



Even the name is a small joke about what it does.



A developer going by the name adrelanos built it and named it Whonix, a mashup of the English word "who" and the German word "nix," meaning nothing. Who are you online. Nobody.



It's not magic. Log into your real Gmail or Facebook account inside it and Tor can't protect you, because you just told the website exactly who you are yourself. Move all of your email to Protonmail.com. Stop using gmail, hotmail, yahoo, and aol.

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What are the hardware requirements for QubesOS + Whonix?

Official Qubes OS Requirements (Minimum vs. Recommended)Minimum (theoretical bare minimum to boot and run):

CPU: 64-bit Intel or AMD (x86_64) with virtualization support — Intel VT-x + EPT or AMD-V + RVI (SLAT).

IOMMU (critical for security): Intel VT-d or AMD-Vi (AMD IOMMU). This must be enabled in BIOS/UEFI.

RAM: 6 GB.

Storage: 32 GB free space.

These specs are necessary but not sufficient — always check the community-maintained Hardware Compatibility List (HCL) for your specific hardware. Whonix Gateway in Qubes (Qubes-Whonix)Qubes- Whonix has no extra hardware requirements beyond standard Qubes specs. The Whonix Gateway runs as sys-whonix (a ProxyVM that routes Tor traffic). It is relatively lightweight compared to a full Whonix Workstation. Typical memory behavior (with Xen memory ballooning):

Bottom line:



For Qubes OS + Whonix Gateway without noticeable delays, aim for at least 32 GB RAM + modern Intel CPU + NVMe SSD is the realistic practical minimum for a smooth experience. The official 6 GB / 16 GB numbers are very conservative. If you’re buying hardware, prioritize RAM and a fast SSD first, then verify IOMMU/VT-d support. For the absolute best experience and future-proofing, 32 GB+ is strongly advised.

Always check compatibility: Use the Qubes HCL. Popular well-supported options include many Lenovo ThinkPads (T/X series), Purism Librem, and some System76/Dell models.

Laptops recommended:

Lenovo ThinkPad series (T14 Gen 5, T16 Gen 3, X13 Gen 4, P14s, etc.) — consistently one of the most reliable and popular choices.

Dell XPS models (some 13/15/17 series, e.g. XPS 13 9340).

Framework Laptop 13 (AMD versions reported).

ACEMAGIC AX16PRO (Ryzen 7 5700U).

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 and some ExpertBook models.

Acer Aspire certain models (e.g. AV15-51, A515-58P).

Certified / Highly Recommended Hardware (officially tested by Qubes developers):

NovaCustom V54 / V56 series (coreboot-based, excellent support).

Nitrokey NitroPad V56 (and older T430/X230 versions).

Star Labs StarBook.

Purism Librem series.

Dasharo FidelisGuard Z690 (desktop).

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Qubes OS and Whonix are free.

Other recommendations:

1. STOP using gmail, yahoo, hotmail, and aol. They will expose you. Get a free email account at Protonmail.com

2. Remove the Wi-Fi/Bluetooth chip and only used wired Ethernet connections.

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Where can I download the new Lawsuit?

https://targetedjustice.com/lawsuits

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