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Targeted Justice Newsletter

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Targeted Justice, Inc.'s avatar
Targeted Justice, Inc.
4h

Qubes OS and Whonix are free.

Other recommendations:

1. STOP using gmail, yahoo, hotmail, and aol. They will expose you. Get a free email account at Protonmail.com

2. Remove the Wi-Fi/Bluetooth chip and only used wired Ethernet connections.

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Don Weiss's avatar
Don Weiss
2h

Thank you.

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