Psychiatric Fraud
Many TI’s are hit with the fraudulent psychiatric system each year. The United States Government and the Deep State are using this system to abuse the rights of citizens. This is being done to silence dissent, critics of government policy, and whistleblowers. There are numerous examples of individuals being forcibly confined to a mental hospital, when their only offense was challenging government corruption. The Diagnostic Symptoms Manual (DSM-5) has been substantially revised to include fake diseases for all kinds bogus symptoms, making it easier to silence critics and whistleblowers. The latest revision to the DSM-5 was a carefully orchestrated government exercise, that was done under secrecy and a lack of transparency, which many doctors have complained about.
This fraud is relevant to Targeted Individuals because to maintain the torture program, the CIA must convince the public that TI's are mentally unstable.
Psychiatric diagnosis of mental disorders is a fraud. There are no chemical tests, no laboratory tests, no definitive blood, saliva, hair, brain, or genetic tests - that define mental illness. No brain scan. No MRI. No CAT scan that can define mental illness. It is not objective. It is not scientific. It is fraud.
Many Targeted Individuals are stuck in this corrupt system. It must be stopped.
If you were a subject of this abusive system - please comment below.
Some quotes from respected doctors:
Dr. Allen Frances, M.D., “There is no definition of a mental disorder. It’s bullshit. I mean, you just can’t define it.”
Neurologist Fred A. Baughman, M.D., "There is no such thing whatsoever as a psychiatric or psychological disease."
British psychiatrist Dr Joanna Moncrieff, M.D.; "There is just absolutely no evidence that anyone with any mental disorder has a chemical imbalance of any sort...absolutely none."
Dr Peter R. Breggin, M.D., Psychiatrist; "For every class of psychiatric drugs, long-term studies have continued to show no proof of effectiveness. ... all psychiatric drugs have serious long-term adverse effects and tend to produce chronic brain impairment (CBI)."
Psychiatrist Dr David Kaiser, M.D., "Modern psychiatry has yet to convincingly prove the genetic/biologic cause of any single mental illness."
Dr Elliot S. Valenstein, Ph.D., Professor Emeritus of Psychology and Neuroscience at the University of Michigan, "Contrary to what is often claimed, no biochemical, anatomical, or functional signs have been found that reliably distinguish the brains of mental patients."
Dr Dennis S. Charney, M.D. Psychiatry professor, Yale University School of Medicine, “We have so far failed to identify bona fide psychiatric disease genes or to delineate the precise etiological and pathophysiological basis of mental disorders."
Dr Thomas R. Insel, M.D., Director of the National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH), “The weakness” [of the DSM-5] “is its lack of validity….Unlike our definitions of ischemic heart disease, lymphoma, or AIDS, the DSM diagnoses are based on a consensus about clusters of clinical symptoms, not any objective laboratory measure.”
Dr. Thomas Szasz, M.D., from his book “Psychiatry: The Science of Lies,” "The assertion rests on an erroneous premise, namely, that the doctors were interested in distinguishing insane inmates properly committed from sane inmates falsely detained. The whole history of psychiatry belies this assumption. ... each time experience was consulted, it showed that the experts were unable to distinguish the sane from the insane".
If no abnormality of the body can be found, no disease or illness can be known to exist. Unproved theories about etiology, pathology and prognosis are pure speculation. This is why so many doctors are opposed to psychiatry and its labeling of mental diseases, according to the DSM. If the disease cannot be detected using objective, scientific means – then it cannot be proven to exist.
Science is objective and repeatable. It does involve opinions or voting. It is not subjective. Psychiatric diagnosis of mental disorders is a fraud.
The Antipsychiatry Coalition is a nonprofit volunteer group consisting of people who feel we have been harmed by psychiatry — and of our supporters. They created a website to warn you of the harm routinely inflicted on those who receive psychiatric "treatment" and to promote the democratic ideal of liberty for all law-abiding people that has been abandoned in the U.S.A., Canada, and other supposedly democratic nations.
Danger Will Robinson!
This is not medical advice. It is opinions based on our experience with Targeted Individuals. See a Doctor, if you trust them.
Numerous TI’s have been advised by Medical Doctors - they need to consent to a “sleep study.” No TI has ever reported a reduction in targeting as a result. In general, gangstalking, V2K and DEW will get worse after a “sleep study” is performed.
Do not consent to emergency “gall bladder surgery.” This has happened to many TI’s. Get a second and third opinion. We have evidence that this is when implants are placed in your body. See our medical form, in prior newsletters, that warns doctors against placing implants.
If you had either one of these medical recommendations - please comment below.
We need more affidavits.
About 1/3 of our female members have reported that sexual assault is part of their targeting and attacks. Some are done with microwave beam weapons, and some are actual physical rape.
Edward Snowden talks about corrupt Obama:
“He said he was going to close Guantanamo but he kept it open, he said he was going to limit extrajudicial killings and drone strikes that had been so routine in the Bush years. But Obama went on to authorize vastly more drone strikes than Bush. It became an industry.”
We knew someone back in the late 1990s who was targeted. She was very smart, not emotional, and a strong Christian. A single mom with an idiot ex husband.
She lost her job and got a temp job. The job was answering a phone at an empty desk in an empty hallway. She had to forward calls. Let's just say that this floor was rumored to be a gov floor thought to be involved in dark stuff, but she didn't know. It was a temp job.
Suddenly one day she was fired. No idea why. The targeting began.
She was followed, had dark cars come by her house same time daily. Fake phone guys outside her window weekly. She began to crack. It never let up. She said they followed her car wherever she went. After a year she was starting to break. I went to see her and asked if I could borrow her car.
She almost had a breakdown telling me they would follow me and maybe hurt me. I told her I could handle myself.
Took my young son to the local plaza with me. When I left, sure enough, two cars pulled out and began following me. I had some fun driving around to expose the tails.
Finally after determining who they were I suddenly began to scream at them through the dashboard. Something like this
" I DONT KNOW WHO YOU ARE OR WHAT YOUR PROBLEM IS BUT I KNOW YOU ARE FOLLOWING AND HARASSING SANDY (not her name). SHE WAS A TEMP WHO KNOWS NOTHINGAND- YOU PEOPLE ARE SICK AND DISGUSTING. I DEMAND YOU STOP FOLLOWING ME RIGHT NOW- I KNOW YOU CAN HEAR ME."
Immediately both cars peeled off two different directions simultaneously.
I told her it wouldn't help for long but I let them have it.
There was a huge flood nearby and Sandy went to help people there. She was taken by men and reported to be hearing voices bc she said God was telling her to help the victims. They took her to a psych facility and we never saw her again.
It was my first exposure to VOG tech combined with other targeting methods. She was driving herself crazy trying to figure out why they targeted her since she never saw or heard anything but occasional boring requests to speak to offices.
I've been waiting for a post like this for a long time. Today the Bellevue Fire Cares once in again just showed up at my apartment today but I didn't answer so I sent them a cease and desist letter and I told the Bellevue Police Department that my issue is not a mental health issue but a criminal one that is being overlooked and not taken seriously.
That's wrong on so many levels. I report the crime of malicious mischief they take the report then 2 weeks later the Bellevue Fire Cares shows up at my house to conduct a welfare check on me because the police told them this "Ciara "thinks" people are breaking into her home." I contacted the health department about what they did to my walls, with pictures and everything and they must've gotten scared so they took my report and sent it to Bellevue Fire Cares.
Since being targeted I can't tell you how many times people have said "Take your meds" "You need therapy" " You're crazy" "You need help" "You're psycho" and most commonly "You have schizophrenia" All which I screenshot. So when we make claims about being targeted we're gaslight with these comments and when we have strong irrefutable evidence we're still met with these comments. They just say this too us which translates to this " They're not to be taken seriously they're not credible, overlook him/her, and let's proceed and continue with our torture." This needs to cease.