Image of a police laptop - 2014. Note information in the red box.

We received this picture from a Targeted Individual, taken in 2014. He captured the image while sitting in the back of a police cruiser, where he was detained. The police had left their laptop on displaying the TSDB data. Note the fraudulent and defamatory information in the red box - this is what the corrupt FBI is doing to all Targeted Individuals. This person has never been arrested or charged for a crime of terrorism. 97% of the names on the TSDB have no known ties to terrorism.

*We redacted his personal information.

*We used Grok to sharpen and correct the image.

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Here is his story:

“The photo was taken from the back seat of a Cheektowaga, New York police cruiser. The officer pulled out from his parking spot in a parking lot, and proceeded to drive behind me about a foot off my bumper. About a mile later he pulled me over, pulled me out of the car, said I wasn't under arrest, but put me in the backseat. He told me he was going to impound the car, so he gave me my phone so I can call somebody. He told me that he pulled me over because I didn't get out of his way.

I was in the quote passing Lane of two lanes going the same direction on a road that has five Lanes with a center being a turning lane. He never turned on his lights to signal. He wanted me to move over, and I was doing the speed limit with my cruise control on. While sitting in the backseat. I took a look at his laptop and took a photo. Obviously that's why he pulled me over, it was still on his screen.

He could have gone in the other lane to to go around me, or put on his lights to have him move over. After looking through his old black book for 10 minutes, he tells me he's an honest cop, and the book says that you do not have to to remain in a right-hand lane, if you are not on a Thruway. He then let me go on my way.

The photo was taken with the standard resolution of my phone, there was dirty plexiglass, and a wire mesh that I had to try to work around safety measures for the front passengers. I don't believe this is the original, but I tried to clean it up a little bit and make it a little bit more readable. I believe I do still have the original on my phone as all my photos are backed up. I don't know how much you know about remote control monitoring, but they have no morals, and they are brutal. I have severe documented memory damage, and every single symptom that people with “Havana Syndrome" suffer from.”

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RELATED TRAFFIC STOP

Please visit our prior newsletter on 10 August 2024, that shows a video, where a police officer admits that the driver was listed on the TSDB as a “silent hit.”

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*Thanks to Dr Ber for this update.

In July, Catherine Herridge sat down with former senior CIA officer James Erdman III and asked a question many of us had been waiting for: “One of the things I hear consistently from U.S. government personnel who are affected by directed energy attacks is that they believe that there is an insider threat.” The question was clear: is someone on the inside involved in the attacks?

Last night, on Katie Pavlich Tonight, the insider threat got redefined: “We may be creating one of the greatest insider threats in decades... these are people with high-level clearances. They’re real patriots. But if they become very desperate because of their financial situation, their inability to work, they could be flipped to the other side.”

Wow, that’s quite a shift, and quite an accusation. In redefining the insider threat, and moving away from the idea that someone in the U.S. government is involved, Herridge suggests that, left desperate enough, victims might betray their country. Without evidence, that sounds like damage control. And I feel like we should state here: independent or not, a reporter covering a subject this sensitive is unlikely to be free of Intelligence Community influence.

A more logical framing of the insider threat came from Michael Rey on the Smerconish book club podcast on October 12, 2026. He said one reason he and his co-author kept hearing for the government’s reluctance was: “We do it too, and we don’t want to talk about it.”

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