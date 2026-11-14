Targeted Justice Newsletter

Targeted Justice Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
60Gigahertz2's avatar
60Gigahertz2
10h

Just a suggestion. Herridge's redefinition is pretzel logic. Whenever I see someone who appears to have all their marbles, engage in pretzel logic - I conclude that someone got to them. The explanations before and after a credible, scary threat or mind attack are usually some form of really blatant artifice.

Does Ms. Herridge think we are that stupid? Or is she just saying what she's been told to say or else...?

Reply
Share
Phoenix00726's avatar
Phoenix00726
10h

I BELIEVE WHOLEHEARTEDLY THAT ELON MUSK IS FUNDING THE TARGETING PROGRAM I FORGIVE PEOPLE BUT GOD KNOWS WHAT IS HAPPENING TO SO MANY INNOCENT PEOPLE ITS COMPLETELY UNNECESSARY AND IMMORAL EVIL AND UNETHICAL

Reply
Share
1 reply
5 more comments...

Ready for more?

© 2026 Targeted Justice, Inc · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for writing, podcasting, and media founders.