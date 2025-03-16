Proof of GPS Tracking

Gauss Meter -

This instrument measures the electromagnetic field strength on your head. The pulse is used to track your exact location 24/7. Boeing GPS II and Lockheed GPS III satellites.

Thanks to Armando. He modified the “Gauss Master” instrument to make it more sensitive.

Be sure to turn the sound ON. Video - 18 seconds.

/

Digital Warriors

Some Key Contacts on Twitter/X and Truth Social

If you are censored or banned on social media - please send us the evidence. We are planning a TRO against the violations. Texas HB 20 & Executive Order 14149.

/

= = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = =====

DIGITAL WARRIORS -

Please copy and paste the text of this newsletter onto Twitter, Facebook, Truth Social, TikTok, Instagram, etc.

They will block it, if you just post the LINK.

= = = = = = = = = = = = = = = == = = = = = = = = = =

We need Podcaster for Canada. Where are you?

/

TJ on Rumble (Videos)

https://rumble.com/user/RealTargetedJustice/channels

/

Please consider a Donation

Targeted Justice is a 501(c)(3) non-profit.

Donations are tax deductible. TJustice2@proton.me

or

by check:

Targeted Justice ​

P.O. Box 15990

Houston, TX 77220

/

Gifts & Tshirts

https://www.bonfire.com/store/targeted-justice-products/

/

1. Please restrict your comments to the content of this post. PAID subscribers can post on any subject in the Chat Room.

Targeted Justice is not a legal or medical firm, and does not provide legal or medical advice. Please consult an appropriate doctor or lawyer. See the bottom of our HOME page - TargetedJustice.com, for a full list of disclaimers.

#DeFundCIA; #DeFundFBI

/