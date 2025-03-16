Proof of GPS Tracking
Gauss Meter -
This instrument measures the electromagnetic field strength on your head. The pulse is used to track your exact location 24/7. Boeing GPS II and Lockheed GPS III satellites.
Thanks to Armando. He modified the “Gauss Master” instrument to make it more sensitive.
Be sure to turn the sound ON. Video - 18 seconds.
Digital Warriors
Some Key Contacts on Twitter/X and Truth Social
If you are censored or banned on social media - please send us the evidence. We are planning a TRO against the violations. Texas HB 20 & Executive Order 14149.
DIGITAL WARRIORS -
TJ on Rumble (Videos)
https://rumble.com/user/RealTargetedJustice/channels
I was banned from Facebook and I emailed proof.
It was my first time entering my name and birthday and new email.
As soon as the email was confirmed, the suspended message appeared.
I was banned on Twitter after I speculated Elon was planning to create a Hive Mind-Collective Intelligence op. I was immediately banned and He posted pet near the same thing 4 months later (sans method which I speculated on--Jabs, Sat radiation, Wi-fi etc.) I can't provide "proof",I was just Permenetly banned. July, 2023.