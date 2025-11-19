Products Recommended by TJ
Recommended Products
Shop around for the best price.
Targeted Justice recommends these products for the TI Community. We have not received any compensation or incentive for these recommendations.
ZeroWater - water filter products
https://www.zerowater.com/collections/all-water-filter-products
Detox from heavy metals and nanotech
Xray lead apron
https://www.ebay.com/itm/177448477433?
Signal Analyzer - to 5.3 GHz or higher.
https://www.aliexpress.us/item/3256808612778462.html
Directional Antenna - for signal analyzer
https://www.aliexpress.us/item/3256807514930447.html
Gel cap
https://www.amazon.com/Soothie-Cooling-Migraine-Headaches-Headaches/dp/B08ZDTNBFB?
Lead hat/head protection
https://www.amazon.com/faruijie-Lead-caps-0-5mmpb-Thyroid/dp/B0BNQBCJBC/133-0818625-3220733
Lead tape - extra protection for eyes on gel cap
https://www.amazon.com/Adhesive-Density-Weight-Fishing-Pickleball/dp/B0F5WKG7LT/
Water bag for heart
https://www.amazon.com/Classic-Compress-Headaches-Arthritis-Injuries/dp/B001VJC3ZE/
Floaties - fill with water for ankle protection, or other DEW areas
https://www.amazon.com/Inflatable-Floaties-Swimming-Floater-Summer/dp/B0CMPW9MKB/r
Analog Gauss Meter - can detect satellite tracking signal on your head.
Pyle Megaphone - can detect some implants. See our prior newsletters.
Acupuncture electric stimulator - can detect some implants.
Flip phone - remove the battery for more privacy.
TCL Flip 2
Type: Basic flip phone for seniors or simple use.
Battery: Removable 1850mAh, providing up to 14 hours talk time or 12 days standby.
Key Specs: 2.8-inch internal display (QVGA), 1.44-inch external display, 2MP camera, 1GB RAM, 8GB storage (expandable to 128GB), 4G LTE, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi calling, hearing aid compatible (M4/T4).
Availability and Price: Available through carriers like Verizon or retailers like Walmart/Amazon; around $50-80.
\