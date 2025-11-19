Recommended Products

Shop around for the best price.

Targeted Justice recommends these products for the TI Community. We have not received any compensation or incentive for these recommendations.

ZeroWater - water filter products

https://www.zerowater.com/collections/all-water-filter-products

Detox from heavy metals and nanotech

Somahealth.com

Xray lead apron

https://www.ebay.com/itm/177448477433?

Signal Analyzer - to 5.3 GHz or higher.

https://www.aliexpress.us/item/3256808612778462.html

Directional Antenna - for signal analyzer

https://www.aliexpress.us/item/3256807514930447.html

Gel cap

https://www.amazon.com/Soothie-Cooling-Migraine-Headaches-Headaches/dp/B08ZDTNBFB?

Lead hat/head protection

https://www.amazon.com/faruijie-Lead-caps-0-5mmpb-Thyroid/dp/B0BNQBCJBC/133-0818625-3220733

Lead tape - extra protection for eyes on gel cap

https://www.amazon.com/Adhesive-Density-Weight-Fishing-Pickleball/dp/B0F5WKG7LT/

Water bag for heart

https://www.amazon.com/Classic-Compress-Headaches-Arthritis-Injuries/dp/B001VJC3ZE/

Floaties - fill with water for ankle protection, or other DEW areas

https://www.amazon.com/Inflatable-Floaties-Swimming-Floater-Summer/dp/B0CMPW9MKB/r