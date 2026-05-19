Targeted Justice Newsletter

Targeted Justice Newsletter

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Lisa A.'s avatar
Lisa A.
44m

Thank you for the information again, Targeted Justice!

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Thomas A Braun RPh's avatar
Thomas A Braun RPh
13m

I can't wrapped my mind around the fact that our government is this evil.

We need whistleblowers to confirm.

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