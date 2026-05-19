Prediction: More Fires are Coming this Summer

Weathermen are predicting a hot, dry summer with a Super El Niño in the Pacific Ocean.

Los Angeles has failed to fill their water reservoirs for 2+ years. It’s apparently part of the “fire plan”…

The fires will likely be ignited by two methods - satellites and MQ9 drones.

The satellites use an infrared frequency, which is invisible to the human eye. However, a special camera that detects infrared frequencies can see the laser beam. The specific frequency is called “near infrared” or NIR ( 1064 nm).

Bottom line for most users: For actual imaging/video, go with a full-spectrum converted DSLR/mirrorless or a Sionyx Aurora. These are the only realistic consumer-level solutions, that can see 1064 nm wavelength.

Dedicated Consumer NIR Night-Vision Cameras:

Sionyx Aurora series (Aurora Black, etc.) SPI Corp / X26 X27 ultra low-light color NIR camera. Converted Canon EOS Rebel / 5D / 6D, Nikon D-series, Sony a6000/a7 series (via LifePixel, Kolari Vision, or MaxMax)

*Thanks to Grok.

*P.S.: Don’t be naive. The gov't criminals will be watching for anyone that buys an infrared camera. Be anonymous - Pay cash or use a go-between.

/

Frequencies Used by Laser Weapons:

Line 1, 14, & 19

/

MQ9 Drones

The MQ9 has a typical range of 1,150 miles and can loiter for 27 hours - meaning all locations in the U.S. can easily be reached. For acts of terrorism, the drones are remotely controlled by C1A pilots.

These MQ9 drones use green or red laser frequencies to ignite fires. They are visible to the eye, but the beam is so small that it is difficult to see during the day. Use a color filter on your camera to enhance the green or red wavelengths.

California

March Air Reserve Base (Moreno Valley, near Riverside): Home to the California Air National Guard’s 163rd Attack Wing.

Arizona

Fort Huachuca (Sierra Vista area, Libby Army Airfield) : Main operating base for the Arizona Air National Guard’s 214th Attack Group.

Davis-Monthan Air Force Base (Tucson): Used for remote split operations, training flights, and Agile Combat Employment exercises by the 214th Attack Group.

Nevada

Creech Air Force Base (near Indian Springs/Las Vegas): The primary U.S. Air Force hub for MQ-9 Reaper operations. Home to the 432nd Wing/432nd Air Expeditionary Wing and recently reactivated units like the 42nd Attack Squadron.

/