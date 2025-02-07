518-425-1318 (Correction)

Praying for Freedom Call

"For where two or three are gathered in my name, I am there among them.”

Matthew 18:20

Please join us tomorrow for our Praying for Freedom call, held every first Friday of the month with Minister Jerome, Pastor Jones and esteemed leaders of the community - come together to pray for all of our treasured members.

12:00 pm EST/ 11:00 am CST - conference call number:

518-425-1318

Please join us for this important gathering.

Handouts for the Homeless

We meet Targeted Individuals every week that are homeless and asking for money. Many of them have V2K.

Please carry some of these flyers in your car, and give them to the homeless along with some spare change. Right click, save, and print.

“Typically, hearing odd sounds or voices is a sign of mental illness. However, knowing Frey effect microwave weapons exist, a person suffering these sensory effects may not be mentally ill, but the victim of a microwave attack.”

-- Louis A. Del Monte, War at the Speed of Light, 2021.

​The Targeted Justice team has repeatedly measured the V2K signal at ranges of

473 - 478 MHz, 638 - 641 MHz, and 660 - 680 MHz.

20,000 Subscribers!

Targeted Justice hits 20,000 subscribers. If we have helped you, please consider a donation. Our leaders work every day to shut down the program.

Saturday



TARGETED JUSTICE HOUSTON TI MEETING ~

Time: 9:00am-11:00am CST

Every 2nd Saturday Monthly - LIVESTREAM

Onion Creek Restaurant

3106 White Oak Dr, Houston, TX 77007

​Please join us. Share your experiences, connect and vent.

https://rumble.com/v6hncgm-targeted-justice-monthly-meeting.html

VOLUNTEERS

We are still looking for volunteers. Let us know how you can help. What skill sets do you have?

Write to TJustice2@proton.me

Put “Volunteer” in the subject line.

