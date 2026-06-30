MK-Ultra Hearing

Watch the entire hearing:

https://rumble.com/v7c1xvi-mkultra-hearing-oversight-committee-6.30.26.html

https://rumble.com/v7c1xvi-mkultra-hearing-oversight-committee-6.30.26.html

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