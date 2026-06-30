Post your Comments on MK-Ultra Hearing…
MK-Ultra Hearing
Watch the entire hearing:
https://rumble.com/v7c1xvi-mkultra-hearing-oversight-committee-6.30.26.html
https://rumble.com/v7c1xvi-mkultra-hearing-oversight-committee-6.30.26.html
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Not enough was said about what is happening in recent years. Society is heavily inundated/influenced by the Mk Ultra technology. We (some) pretty much know about what happened in the past. They need to hear from folks who are directly suffering everyday from the harm of this technology. I hope there is a second hearing that focuses more on the lives that have been destroyed.
Do we need more hearings? Who should be interviewed?