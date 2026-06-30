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Targeted Justice Newsletter

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Gwendolyn Jones's avatar
Gwendolyn Jones
10h

Not enough was said about what is happening in recent years. Society is heavily inundated/influenced by the Mk Ultra technology. We (some) pretty much know about what happened in the past. They need to hear from folks who are directly suffering everyday from the harm of this technology. I hope there is a second hearing that focuses more on the lives that have been destroyed.

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Targeted Justice, Inc.'s avatar
Targeted Justice, Inc.
6h

Do we need more hearings? Who should be interviewed?

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