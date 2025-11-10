Podcasts & Conference Calls
Security tape and security tags
Security tape for sealing your door lock
This tape will peel apart if anyone tries to remove it. It makes for a secure lock cover.
Sign with a permanent marker and take a picture before leaving and when you return.
There are different brands in rolls and strip sizes. Many places where you can purchase… search the net.
Security Tags
Also try security tags for cabinet locks, latches, etc. They come with a unique code and you can write on the back with a permanent marker. Take a picture before you leave and when you return.+
Podcasts & Conference Calls
Wednesday, October 15th
THE GAVEL
With Attorney Ana Toledo
7 PM Central (NOTE THE NEW TIME)
https://rumble.com/c/c-7713973
Latest legal and judicial developments for Targeted Individuals.
Wednesday
TI HELP NOW
Hosted by: Chief & Pastor Daymond Jones, with Co-host Rev. Dr. & Paralegal Andrea Walters
Time: 9:00 PM EST / 8:00 PM CST / 6:00 PM PST
Dial-In: (605) 313-5111
Access Code: 712679#
Join Online: https://www.freeconferencecall.com/wall/daymond40408
Australasia Support Group – Hosted by Helene.
Join our Digital Warriors online!
Digital Warriors meetings starting soon.
We will be announcing meetings in Australia and India. Stay tuned.
X: TJ Digital Warriors
https://x.com/i/communities/1956073056855527621
Sunday, October 19th
TUNE IN LIVE:
“The Chosen Heroes” Podcast With Melissa Miller – Featuring special guest Sara Martinez (The VineSisters)
Podcast Start Times: 4 PM EST / 3 PM CST / 1 PM PST
https://rumble.com/c/c-6927785
You can also donate thru Cornerstone, Patreon, or send a check. Please let us know it’s for Ana in Wash DC.
Targeted Justice is a 501(c)(3) non-profit.
Donations are tax deductible. TJustice2@proton.me
https://pay.cornerstone.cc/targetedjustice
or
https://www.patreon.com/TargetedJustice
by check:
Targeted Justice
P.O. Box 15990
Houston, TX 77220
