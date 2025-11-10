Security tape for sealing your door lock

This tape will peel apart if anyone tries to remove it. It makes for a secure lock cover.

Sign with a permanent marker and take a picture before leaving and when you return.

There are different brands in rolls and strip sizes. Many places where you can purchase… search the net.

Security Tags

Also try security tags for cabinet locks, latches, etc. They come with a unique code and you can write on the back with a permanent marker. Take a picture before you leave and when you return.+

Podcasts & Conference Calls

Wednesday, October 15th



THE GAVEL

With Attorney Ana Toledo



7 PM Central (NOTE THE NEW TIME)

https://rumble.com/c/c-7713973

Latest legal and judicial developments for Targeted Individuals.

Wednesday

TI HELP NOW

Hosted by: Chief & Pastor Daymond Jones, with Co-host Rev. Dr. & Paralegal Andrea Walters

Time: 9:00 PM EST / 8:00 PM CST / 6:00 PM PST

Dial-In: (605) 313-5111

Access Code: 712679#

Join Online: https://www.freeconferencecall.com/wall/daymond40408

Australasia Support Group – Hosted by Helene.

Join our Digital Warriors online!

Digital Warriors meetings starting soon.

We will be announcing meetings in Australia and India. Stay tuned.

X: Targeted Justice, Inc.

X: TJ Digital Warriors

https://x.com/i/communities/1956073056855527621

Sunday, October 19th

TUNE IN LIVE:

“The Chosen Heroes” Podcast With Melissa Miller – Featuring special guest Sara Martinez (The VineSisters)



Podcast Start Times: 4 PM EST / 3 PM CST / 1 PM PST

https://rumble.com/c/c-6927785

